Cebu Greats get 100% backing from Guv Pam

CEBU Gov. Pam Baricuatro has pledged her 100 percent support for the Cebu Greats, who will represent the province in the upcoming season of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.

The governor’s promise came during a courtesy call by the Cebu Greats at the Capitol on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025.

The team’s delegation was led by team manager Jhon Santos, head coach Junthy Valenzuela and assistant coach Dondon Hontiveros, along with the players.

Baricuatro, a sports enthusiast herself, warmly welcomed the team, especially since she is a fan of Hontiveros, who is popularly known in the PBA as the “Cebuano Hotshot” and is a former member of Gilas Pilipinas in the Fiba World Cup.

“Wow. We really need to (help and) promote this. It’s a dream to make Cebu great,” Baricuatro said after Hontiveros explained the purpose of their visit to the Capitol.

Hontiveros introduced the players to the governor, noting that most of them come from various towns and cities across Cebu.

Team manager Santos expressed gratitude for the governor’s firm declaration of support, stating it strengthens the team’s determination to succeed.

“It’s a big thing and a huge help to the team,” Santos said. “We are also fully committed to help promote Cebu. The governor really wants to make Cebu great again.” He added that the team intends to use its platform to promote sports tourism in the province.

In a related development, the Cebu Greats announced that Hontiveros will be included in the official team lineup, in addition to his role as assistant coach.

Both Santos and Valenzuela believe that the veteran Hontiveros is still in excellent playing condition and his experience and leadership on the court will greatly benefit the team.

Following their meeting with the governor, Santos, Hontiveros and Valenzuela also visited the office of Provincial Administrator Ace Durano. Like the governor, Durano, a known basketball fan, expressed his full support for the team.