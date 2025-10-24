Cebu Greats go to Asturias

FOLLOWING a heartbreaking loss to Mindoro that ended their hopes in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL), the Cebu Greats will play in a special match in Barangay Ubogon, Asturias, Cebu, today, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2025.

Cebu Greats head coach Junthy Valenzuela, who is now based in Asturias, confirmed the event.

Team manager Jhon Santos and guards Jun Manzo and Lemuel Tampus arrived in Cebu Friday morning.

Paul Desiderio flew in on Wednesday, while JR Quiñahan, Reeve Ugsang, Bryle Micca, and Ice Hontiveros are already in town. Lean Martel is scheduled to arrive on Saturday.

Dondon Hontiveros, the team’s assistant coach, will also be joining the squad for the match.

The Cebu Greats will play against the Asturias All-Stars, led by former standouts Vince Mananquil, Juhan Torion, Yao Narvasa, Eugene Tanghal, veteran Koreano Demotor, and Jholo Pakanna.

“This is our way of paying back to the Cebuanos for their support,” Santos said. “At saka isa lang ito sa mga series of activities na gagawin natin para sa Cebu (And this is just one of the series of activities that we will do for Cebu).”

The exhibition match is part of the Barangay Ubogon fiesta celebration. / JBM