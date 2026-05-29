Cebu Greats head northwest to test Tuburan’s best

AS PART of their annual town fiesta celebration, the municipality of Tuburan, Cebu, will stage a highly anticipated exhibition basketball match at the Tuburan Municipal Sports Complex this Saturday, May 30, 2026.

This came after the Cebu Greats, through former Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) star Dondon Hontiveros, accepted the invitation of former Tuburan Mayor Aljun Diamante to face the Tuburan 360 Coffee Team, which is also composed of several well-known basketball players in the country.

“Yes, the whole Cebu Greats team will play in that game,” confirmed Hontiveros, who personally negotiated with former Mayor Diamante over the past few weeks.

Hontiveros also disclosed the possibility of point guard Jun Manzo seeing action once again after being absent from the team since his impressive performance during the opening day of the MPBL 2026 Season.

The Cebu Greats, carrying a 7-2 record, are fresh from registering their fifth straight victory last Monday, May 25, after crushing Manila Batang Quiapo, 128-93.

Despite being formed late, the team has continued to display solid chemistry and strong form in the early stage of the competition participated in by 28 teams.

Aside from the Father-and-Son tandem of Dondon and Ice Hontiveros, the Cebu Greats lineup also includes Paul Desiderio, Brian Heruela, Kent Ariar, Andrei Arminion, Ron Dennison, Brylle Ivan Meca, together with Mark Meneses, Dhon Reverente, Wowie Escasio, Alvin Baetiong, Simon Camacho and CJ Payawal.

Because of this, Tuburan-based 360 Coffee, also owned by Mayor Diamante, recruited strong reinforcements capable of matching the firepower of the Cebu Greats.

Leading Team Tuburan 360 to be mentored by BJ Murillo are PBA “Muscle Man” Vic Manuel, sensational guard Jonathan “Titing” Manalili, Neil Tolentino, Reinhard Jumamoy, Froilan Mangubat, Reeve Ugsang and Ted Saga.

Also committing to play for the team are EJ Agbong, Genmar Bragais, Steven Ursal, Jancork Cabahug, Shane Menina, Emman Calo and the Marcelino Brothers.

Murillo expressed confidence that his squad can provide a tough challenge against the Cebu Greats.

“Team Tuburan can now compete with them. The players really want to beat the Cebu Greats,” said Murillo.

A cash prize awaits the winning team in the much-awaited exhibition showdown / JBM