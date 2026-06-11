Cebu Greats maul Parañaque for ninth victory

THE Cebu Greats showed no mercy to their opponents from the north as they crushed the Parañaque Patriots, 100-51, to extend their winning streak in the ongoing SportsPlus MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 2026 Season at the Caloocan Sports Complex on Wednesday, June 10.

Jonathan Ralf Gesalem spearheaded Cebu’s offensive assault, knocking down eight three-pointers on his way to 24 points and two assists.

Providing solid support was Simon Camacho, who finished with 16 points and eight rebounds, while Andrey Armenion contributed 10 points, four rebounds, four assists, and three steals.

With the victory, the Cebu Greats moved into a tie with Biñan for fourth place in the South Division with a 9-3 record, trailing Quezon Province (8-0), GenSan (12-1), and Batangas (9-2).

New Cebu Greats acquisition Al Francis Tamsi chipped in nine points, all coming from beyond the arc in the fourth quarter, while Ichie Altamirano added eight points.

Scoring leader Mark Meneses, along with Brylle Iva Meca and Ice Hontiveros, likewise scored seven points apiece.

On the other hand, Parañaque remained winless after 13 games. Marlon Monte led the Patriots with 15 points, followed by Ryusei Koga with 12 and Jobert Medina with 10.

Meanwhile, Cebu Greats team owner Samson Lato revealed that the team’s two home games in Cebu this July have already been finalized.

According to Lato, Cebu will face Biñan on July 16 at the Lapu-Lapu City Hoops Dome as the featured matchup of the scheduled playdate. In the opening game, Basilan will take on Batangas.

The action will then shift to the Cebu Coliseum on July 18, where the Cebu Greats will battle Caloocan in the featured main attraction.

Prior to the Cebu-Caloocan showdown, Zamboanga Sikat and the Mindoro Tamaraws — new home to Cebuano veteran and former Cebu Greats guard Brian Heruela — will square off in the curtain-raiser. / JBM