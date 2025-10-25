Cebu Greats may play home games in next MPBL season

SEEKING to bring the team closer to its roots, the Cebu Greats management is eyeing to make Cebu its full-time base for the next season of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL).

This was revealed by team owner Samson Lato during an exclusive interview with this writer.

Lato said that if this plan pushes through, the Cebu Greats will only travel for games scheduled in Manila or the Luzon area.

In addition, there is also a strong possibility that Cebu will host games next season.

“We’re really hoping that we can bring the team and play in Cebu soon,” said Lato, who is also the owner of MJAS Zenith.

Lato did not hide his desire to reinforce the Cebu Greats with Cebuano players.

Cebu Greats team manager Jhon Santos, for his part, revealed that last September, the Cebu Greats were already preparing to host games, but it was canceled due to minor problems.

“We wanted to have the home game last September, but it was cancelled due to time and logistics concerns, so moving forward, we are looking to host one next season,” Santos said.

The Cebu Greats visited the Warehouse Sports Gym located in Canduman, Mandaue City, on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025.

The said sports gym, which is still under construction, will be the official training facility of the Cebu Greats.

It is managed and owned by Atty. Jessie Capoy and Ian Callet, the owner of Cebu Shirts and Sportswear (CSAS), who also expressed their support to the Cebu Greats. / JBM