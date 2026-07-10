Cebu Greats stay hot

THE Cebu Greats extended their winning streak by routing the Bacolod Masskaras, 97–67, on Thursday, July 9, 2026, in the ongoing SportsPlus Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) 2026 Season at the Strike Gymnasium in Bacoor, Cavite.

After trailing 20-23 in the first quarter, Cebu relied on the combined efforts of returnees Jun Manzo and Limuel Tampus in the second period, launching consecutive rallies that carried the Greats to an easy victory.

Mark Meneses and Brylle Meca then picked up where Manzo and Tampus left off in the second half, building a 35-point lead, 95–60, that paved the way for their seventh straight win.

With the victory, the Cebu Greats improved their record to 14–3, closely trailing GenSan (14–2) in the South Division. Not far behind is Batangas with a 13–2 record. Biñan Tatak Gel is also firmly in the playoff hunt at 13–3, alongside Quezon Province (10–2).

Meneses tallied 18 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists, but Tampus was named the SportsPlus Best Player of the Game after finishing with 12 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists.

Manzo, who returned after a long absence from the Greats, contributed 13 points and two rebounds, while Ron Dennison also chipped in 10 points.

Tampus, the 6-foot-1 guard nicknamed “Boomboom,” expressed deep gratitude to his teammates for their strong support throughout the game.

Bacolod, which dropped to 3–16, was led by Fil-Am Desmond Price, who recorded 18 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and two steals. Rafael Go also finished with 14 points, seven rebounds, and four assists, while Marjun Wahing scored 12 points. / JBM