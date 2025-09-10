Cebu Greats stumble again in play-in hunt

THE Cebu Greats’ hopes of securing a play-in spot took a serious hit after suffering their second straight loss in the ongoing Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL).

The setback came on Monday, Sept. 8, 2025, when the Cebuanos fell to the surging Pangasinan Heatwaves, 77-83, at the Calasiao Sports Complex.

With the loss, the Cebu Greats dropped to 11th place with a 10-17 record, temporarily losing their hold on the last play-in position.

They were replaced in 10th place by the Davao Tigers, who hold a 9-15 record. Close behind Cebu are the Sarangani Marlins (9-16) and the Imus Braderhood (9-17).

Last Aug. 28, the Cebu Greats also lost to Zamboanga Sikat, 70-74.

On Sept. 15, the Cebu Greats and Davao Tigers will clash in a crucial matchup at the Batangas Coliseum.

Cebu Greats head coach Junthy Valenzuela said they only have two remaining games in the elimination round and they need to win both to make it to the play-in.

“We still have two games left. We need to win both to get into the play-in,” Valenzuela said. “Only Davao and Bacolod are left. Davao is a bit tough, but, I think we can handle it.”

Valenzuela is hopeful that Paul Desiderio, who is still recovering from injury, will be ready to play by then.

“The good thing is that (Paolo) Hubalde and (JR) Quiñahan are back. Hopefully, Paul (Desiderio) can play by then so we’ll have a complete lineup,” Valenzuela added.

The 7th to 10th seeds will advance to the play-in. Out of the four, only two teams will secure a playoff spot, while the other two will be eliminated.

Once again, Jun Manzo led the Cebu Greats with 18 points, five assists, three rebounds, and a steal.

Veterans Paolo Hubalde and Reeve Ugsang each contributed 12 points. Hubalde also had four rebounds, two assists, and a steal, while Ugsang tallied eight rebounds and a block.

Quiñahan, who recently returned from injury, added eight points, three rebounds, and a steal. Alvin Baetiong contributed seven points.

For Pangasinan, Jorey Napoles recorded a double-double with 19 points and 17 rebounds.

Supporting him were Allyn Bulanadi, who also scored 19 points along with four rebounds and two assists, and Hesed Gabo and Pedrito Galanza Jr., who combined for 18 points for the Heatwaves, who climbed to 5th place in the South Division. / JBM