Cebu Greats to play in Asturias

FOLLOWING a heartbreaking loss to Mindoro that virtually ousted them from contention, the Cebu Greats will play in a special match in Barangay Ubogon, Asturias, Cebu, on Saturday, October 25, 2025.

Cebu Greats head coach Junthy Valenzuela, who is now based in Asturias, confirmed this.

The Cebu Greats team, along with manager Jhon Santos, guards Jun Manzo and Lemuel Tampus, arrived in Cebu Friday morning, October 24, 2025.

Paul Desiderio arrived the other day, while JR Quinahan, Reeve Ugsang, Bryle Micca, and Ice Hontiveros are already in town. Lean Martel is scheduled to fly to Cebu on Saturday.

Dondon Hontiveros, the team's assistant coach, will also reinforce the team.

They will play against the Asturias All-Stars, led by former players Vince Mananquil, Juhan Torion, Yao Narvasa, Eugene Tanghal, veteran Koreano Demotor, and Jholo Pakanna.

"This is our way of paying back the Cebuanos for their support," Santos said.

"At saka isa lang ito sa mga series of activities na gagawin natin para sa Cebu (And this is just one of the series of activities that we will do for Cebu), he added.

The exhibition match is also part of the Barangay Ubogon fiesta celebration. (JBM)