Cebu groups mark 40th Edsa anniversary with calls for reform

VARIOUS sectors of society commemorated the 40th anniversary of the Edsa People Power Revolution in Cebu City on February 25, 2026.

The march began with cause-oriented groups at Freedom Park in Carbon, heading toward Colon Street in Cebu City to express their dissatisfaction with the government’s performance.

When asked to rate the president from 1 to 10, Belinda Alleri, president of the Panaghugpong sa mga Kabus sa Dakbayan, gave only a 0.5.

She said that for 40 years, the hardships they face have continued and worsened, especially for those with no income, particularly women in their sector.

Alleri said they joined the protest to express their frustration with the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., which they claimed lacks concrete programs for the poor like them.

Many government programs for the poor remain unfulfilled, such as housing initiatives, genuine agrarian reform -- critical given the country’s agricultural struggles -- and efforts to address hunger.

She emphasized the need to provide jobs for women who stay at home with no income but who contribute to their families.

“Lisud kaayo ang among kinabuhi. Left and right ang among lending para lang gyud maka pangutang, makapaeskwela, makapangutang makapakaon. Ingun ana ka misirable ang among kinabuhi karon sir. Ang turko ray nabulahan,” said Alleri.

(Life is very hard for us. Left and right, we have to borrow money just to pay for schooling, to buy food. That’s how miserable our lives are right now, sir. Only the rich benefit.)

The Carbohanong Alyansa also condemned the privatization of the Carbon Public Market, where vendors were allegedly squeezed and prohibited from selling for many years.

Juvelyn Gomez, president of Carbohanong Alyansa, called for the contract with the private sector to be canceled, saying it jeopardized the livelihoods of vendors and residents of Sitio Bato Ermita.

Jaime Paglinawan, chairman of Bayan Central Visayas, said the people continue to suffer as government funds are embezzled.

He also expressed frustration over restrictions on their right to protest, which they said is legally guaranteed.

During their commemoration of the Edsa People Power Revolution, they called for government reforms, fair wages for workers, an end to the misappropriation of public funds, and, above all, the dismantling of political dynasties, which they described as being dominated by only two families: Marcos and Duterte.

They labeled the two families as the “King and Queen of corruption.”

“Si Sara Duterte maoy Rayna. Si Marcos ang Hari nga pulos naliwat sa ilang mga amahan, so kining Edsa People Power, dili nata gusto nga naa duna pay laing Marcos, duna pay laing Duterte nga molingkod sa Malacañang,” said Paglinawan.

(Sara Duterte is the Queen, Marcos is the King, both just repeating what their fathers did. This Edsa People Power should ensure that no other Marcos or Duterte sits in Malacañang.)

The program concluded along Colon Street, which the Cebu City Police reported remained orderly with no incidents of unrest.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Jose Los Baños, information officer of the Cebu City Police Office, said that according to their count, nearly 100 members of cause-oriented groups participated in the protest this morning.

They were on full alert to monitor activities during the Trillion Peso March, which involved various groups.

“So far, peaceful ra man ang ilang rally. Naa tay mga police nga gipa monitor ug wala ra sad sila nag himo og kasamok,” said Los Baños.

(So far, the rally has been peaceful. We have police monitoring the area, and they have not caused any disturbances.)

Over 100 police officers were deployed by the CCPO in areas where the Edsa People Power commemoration took place. (AYB)