Cebu guv clarifies stand on BRT project

CEBU Governor Gwendolyn Garcia insisted on Tuesday, April 3, 2024, that she was not stopping entirely the implementation of the whole Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project. Instead, she ordered only the bus stations in front of the Cebu Provincial Capitol building to be temporarily halted, citing potential heritage violation.

In a press conference on April 2, Garcia clarified that the subject of her cease-and-desist memorandum on February 27 was the stoppage of the excavation and civil works of a bus station in front of the Cebu Provincial Capitol building along the Osmeña Boulevard in Cebu City.

The governor reacted to the petition for suspension from the Office of the President filed against her by Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama and the backlash online relating to the CBRT project.

Garcia said that Rama's petition has negative implications for Cebuanos as this led to a continued rift between the two local government units (LGUs).

She also answered the questions of the public as to "why now," adding that the provincial government was not part of the planning phase of the CBRT, saying it was not aware of the actual design of the bus stations.

Moreover, Garcia said that once finished, the project will harm the traditional and modern jeepneys that traverse Osmeña Boulevard as they lost their franchise for the said route.

The bus station, which features a leaf-like structure that will serve as a roof, will block the view of the almost century-old Capitol Building, Garcia said.

She added that according to the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) Advisory Board, the bus station has a potential violation of the Grade 1 Level protection under the Republic Act 10066, or the National Cultural Heritage Act of 2009.

“Klaruhon ta ni ha, sabta palihug. Wa gyoy nag-ingon undanga ang BRT. Ang akong giingon, ang bus stations,” Garcia said on Tuesday.

(Let me clarify this. No one said to stop the BRT. What I mentioned were the bus stations.)

Memorandum No. 16-2024, which the governor issued, requested the CBRT proponent and contractor to seek first the approval of the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NCHP).

The NCCA requested the proponent to ask their approval before work resumption.

It allowed the redesigning of the bus station which will be approved by the NCHP and NCCA, before the resumption of the civil works.

Garcia stressed she temporarily stopped the construction to avoid the negative impact on the cultural integrity of the Capitol building.

She added that the Province of Cebu is also the owner of the lot, starting from the Capitol compound down to the Fuente Osmeña Rotunda. The two BRT stations were supposed to be built.

“Kon mao na ilang design, wa moy permiso namo. Kami tag-iya ana nga yuta. Wala gani mo nikonsulta sa NCCA (National Commission for Culture and the Arts), wala moy authorization. Mounsa man ko? Di lang ko, tingali unyag i-bash ko? Karon pa, dili ko mokuhag preemptive action? Dili ko mo-exercise sa akong otoridad ug responsibilidad nga atong panalipdan ang Kapitolyo ug nga ato usab klaruhon nga wala bay balaod nga inyong gilapas?” Garcia said.

(If that's their design, they didn't even ask for our permission. We are the owners of that land. You didn't even consult with the NCCA (National Commission for Culture and the Arts), you have no authorization. Shouldn't I take preemptive action? Shouldn't I exercise my authority and responsibility to protect the Capitol and also clarify that no law has been violated?) (EHP)