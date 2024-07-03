Cebu guv, DSWD boost PWD support with P40.1M aid

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), assisted by Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia, has given the Provincial Government of Cebu P40.1 million for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) under the AICS program.

The Province of Cebu and DSWD signed agreements for the establishment of the Regional Rehabilitation Center for the Youth (Girls) and the implementation of AICS for PWDs using the province's QR-code system on Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

The turnover ceremony included a pledge of commitment to the Walang Gutom, 2027, Pag-Abot, Tara Basa! Tutoring Program of DSWD.

Among the attendees were local government unit (LGU) officials from the first to seventh districts, as well as some PWD beneficiaries.

In his speech, DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian emphasized the importance of tailoring programs to meet the specific needs of individuals, saying: "There is no one-size-fits-all solution."

He expressed gratitude to Garcia for innovative programs like "Sugbo Lusog, Sugbo Negosyo."

Gatchalian praised Cebu City's QR code system as an effective approach, noting that it is a pioneering idea worth replicating.

Garcia highlighted the importance of unity between local and national governments, emphasizing the need to be informed about geopolitical events.

"This one united Cebu stands firmly behind Pres. Marcos," Garcia said.

Garcia announced that the Cebu provincial office will provide assistance to every municipality of Cebu amounting to P2 million for the mayor's office and P1 million for the vice mayor's office to support infrastructure development aimed at promoting the DSWD's program.

Garcia mentioned plans to establish Social Welfare and Development Centers in every LGU.

She concluded her speech with a message of unity, stating, "One Cebu for One Philippines." (Glaiza Mae Ouano, UP Tacloban intern)