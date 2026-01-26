Cebu guv elected to head Visayas regional development body

CEBU Governor Pamela Baricuatro has been elected chairperson of the Regional Development Committee–Visayas Area Committee (RD Com–VAC), a body that coordinates economic and development priorities of the Visayas regions with the National Government.

The Cebu Province Public Information Office said in a statement that Baricuatro was chosen by consensus during the committee’s reorganizational meeting on Monday, January 26, 2026.

The meeting was held at a hotel in Cebu City and organized by the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DEPDev).

Also elected as RD Com–VAC co-chairpersons were Aklan Governor Jose Enrique Miraflores, chair of the Regional Development Council (RDC) Western Visayas; Negros Oriental Governor Manuel Sagarbarria, chair of the RDC–Negros Island Region; and Leyte Governor Carlos Jericho Petilla, chair of RDC Eastern Visayas.

Regional development council chairpersons and vice chairpersons from across the Visayas attended the meeting.

Baricuatro succeeded former Bacolod City mayor Alfredo Benitez and will serve as RD Com–VAC chair for the 2026–2028 term.

The RD Com–VAC links the regional development councils in the Visayas with the National Government, tasked with consolidating regional development priorities for national planning and funding consideration.

As chair, Baricuatro will preside over the coordination of development plans among Visayas regions and represent the area in engagements with the Economic and Development Council and other national government agencies. (CDF)