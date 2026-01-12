Cebu guv institutionalizes Adopt-a-Farm, strengthens agri-fishery governance

GOVERNOR Pamela Baricuatro has issued two executive orders institutionalizing the Adopt-a-Farm Program and establishing the Provincial Agriculture and Fishery Conservation and Development Council (PAFCDC), measures aimed at boosting agricultural recovery, food security, and sustainable agri-fishery governance in Cebu.

In a statement from Cebu Province Publicly Information page on Monday, January 12, 2026, the executive order stated that the Provincial Government formally adopts the Adopt-a-Farm Program as part of Cebu’s Agricultural Economic Recovery Framework under the Kumbati Cebu Task Force.

The program seeks to fast-track the rehabilitation of farmlands damaged by recent disasters, including an earthquake, Typhoon Tino, and widespread flooding that disrupted food production, irrigation systems, and rural livelihoods.

The Adopt-a-Farm Program invites public and private sector partners, civil society groups, academic institutions, and development partners to directly support affected farms, commodities, or agricultural zones.

Assistance may include land clearing and rehabilitation, provision of seeds, fertilizers, and equipment, repair of irrigation systems and farm-to-market roads, deployment of agricultural technologies, access to financing and insurance, and market linkage support.

A steering committee chaired by the Provincial Agriculturist and co-chaired by the head of the Kumbati Cebu Economic Recovery Cluster will oversee the program’s implementation, coordination, and monitoring.

In a separate executive order, Baricuatro institutionalized the PAFCDC to strengthen long-term governance of the province’s agri-fishery sector.

Chaired by the governor, the council is tasked to provide policy direction, promote climate-resilient and science-based agricultural and fisheries practices, protect agricultural lands and marine resources, and improve market access and value-added production.

The PAFCDC brings together provincial offices, national government agencies, farmers’ and fishers’ organizations, the private sector, and the academe.

All provincial offices and component local government units are directed to align their plans, programs, and budgets with the council’s conservation and development strategies.

The Capitol said the two executive orders underscore the administration’s approach of addressing immediate post-disaster recovery while building long-term resilience for Cebu’s farming and fishing communities. (CDF)