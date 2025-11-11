Cebu guv seeks Marcos’ action on typhoon, flooding aftermath

CEBU Governor Pamela Baricuatro has sought the intervention of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for a full and independent investigation on the causes of the massive flooding that struck Cebu following Typhoon Tino.

In a letter dated Friday, November 7, 2025, Baricuatro urged the President to order a probe into possible lapses and systemic failures that may have worsened the disaster, including issues involving flood control systems, river easements, drainage networks, and quarrying or land-altering activities.

“What happened here must not be dismissed as mere fate or force of nature. It demands truth, accountability, and action,” Baricuatro said in her letter to the President.

The governor said Cebu has been “battered beyond measure” by successive calamities, citing the September 30 earthquake and the recent flash floods triggered by Tino, which inundated several barangays and claimed lives.

Baricuatro also appealed for immediate national support to strengthen Cebu’s environmental protection and disaster-risk prevention infrastructure, and for urgent reinforcement of climate-driven hazard programs to better safeguard communities from intensifying storms and seismic events.

She also requested an opportunity to discuss “future-proof” disaster prevention initiatives with the National Government to minimize the risk of casualties and infrastructure damage in future disasters.

The governor assured the President that the Provincial Government stands ready to assist in all investigative and recovery efforts and is committed to long-term resilience “rooted in transparency, science, and accountability.”

“Cebu will rise, as it always has. But this time, we must rise with clear answers, stronger systems, and a renewed covenant of leadership centered on human life and dignity,” she said.

Baricuatro emphasized that the Province’s goal is not only to rebuild but to ensure that “the safety and future of every Cebuano” will no longer be left vulnerable to preventable failures. (CDF)