Cebu guv unveils energy roadmap, targets solar expansion, e-bus rollout

CEBU Governor Pamela Baricuatro on Thursday, April 24, 2026, laid out the province’s long-term energy roadmap, announcing plans to expand renewable energy capacity, redevelop the Alegria Oil Field, and roll out electric buses as part of Cebu’s push for energy security and sustainable growth.

Speaking at the Power Forward Visayas forum at Seda Central Bloc Cebu, Baricuatro said the province is preparing for rising power demand by pursuing a 150-megawatt peak solar power project with Acciona Energia Philippines and drafting a Provincial Energy Master Plan aligned with the national government’s renewable energy targets.

“Energy is not just a sector. It is the backbone of everything we want to achieve from healthcare to education, to industry, to tourism. Because without reliable power, progress cannot move forward,” Baricuatro said.

The governor said Cebu’s economy continues to expand, but energy demand is also increasing by an estimated 150 megawatts annually, while the province remains heavily reliant on imported power.

To address this, Baricuatro said the provincial government is working with Acciona Energia Philippines on an additional 150-MWp solar power plant, with construction targeted to begin within the year.

At the same time, the province is also moving to redevelop the Alegria Oil Field, the country’s first onshore oil field, to help improve local energy supply amid the ongoing oil crisis.

Baricuatro said these efforts form part of Cebu’s broader “Ato ang Sugbo” development vision for 2025 to 2035, which aims to make the province a premier hub for culture, tourism, education, and industry through climate-smart infrastructure and a resilient economy.

She added that the province is targeting long-term energy sustainability by aligning with the Philippine Energy Plan 2023–2050, which seeks to raise renewable energy’s share in the power mix to 40 percent by 2030 and more than 50 percent by 2040.

Beyond power generation, Baricuatro also announced plans to deploy 100 electric buses in Metro Cebu, component cities, and island areas such as Bantayan Island and Camotes Islands through a partnership with Global Electric Transport Philippines, with support from the Department of Trade and Industry and the Department of Transportation.

The initiative, she said, is expected to improve mobility, reduce transport costs, support tourism, and lessen environmental impact.

Baricuatro said the province’s energy initiatives are designed to move Cebu away from short-term solutions and toward long-term systems that will strengthen resilience and secure the future of every Cebuano. (ABC)