Cebu health officials counter measles vaccine misinformation

HEALTH officials in Cebu are urging the public to stop spreading false claims about the measles-rubella vaccine as the 2026 supplemental immunization campaign runs from Aug. 10 to 28.

The Rural Health Unit (RHU) of Balamban flagged unverified online reports claiming that local children had fallen ill after receiving the vaccine, even though the vaccination drive had yet to start in the municipality.

“Unverified gyud na maong amo nalang gyud na silang gipang report (That’s really unverified, which is why we just reported them),” said Dr. Grace Arcay of the RHU Balamban in a statement posted on the Balamban Public Information Facebook page on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

Arcay said the reports were received before the official launch of the campaign in Balamban, prompting health personnel to report the social media accounts circulating the claims.

In Dumanjug, Mayor Efren Guntrano “Gungun” Gica ordered a police investigation into social media posts claiming that a child died after receiving a measles-rubella vaccine. The municipality also reported threats against local health workers.

Gica said the death claim was false and directed law enforcement to identify those behind the posts. Barangay tanods were deployed to escort house-to-house vaccination teams.

The Dumanjug Primary Care Facility, in a separate statement, condemned the intimidation and threats against healthcare personnel participating in the campaign.

False claims raise concern

The incidents prompted renewed warnings from provincial health officials about the risks of vaccine misinformation.

Provincial Health Consultant Elisse Nicole Catalan said false posts can erode public trust and cause families to delay or refuse vaccination.

“Misinformation kills,” Catalan said in a statement posted on her Facebook page.

“It creates fear, erodes trust, and causes families to delay or refuse protection that could prevent hospitalization, serious complications, and loss of life,” she added.

Catalan urged parents to consult trained health professionals, doctors and barangay health workers rather than rely on unverified social media posts or forwarded messages.

Vaccination drive underway

The nationwide “Ligtas Tigdas 2026” campaign is scheduled from Aug. 10 to 28, with the measles-rubella supplemental immunization activity targeting children aged six to 59 months. The campaign provides free measles-rubella vaccination and Vitamin A supplementation.

The supplemental activity is intended to reach children regardless of whether they have previously received measles-rubella vaccination, according to campaign materials and local health announcements. Parents can bring eligible children to local rural health units, barangay health stations and designated vaccination sites.

In Cebu, the Provincial Immunization Task Force is overseeing the province’s implementation of the campaign, including vaccine logistics, disease surveillance, monitoring and public communication. The task force is also expected to help reach children in remote and underserved communities.

Province strengthens response

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro created the Provincial Immunization Task Force through Executive Order 40. The order was signed on July 15, not July 27 as reported earlier, and places the task force at the center of planning, supervision and coordination for the province’s measles-rubella immunization activities.

The task force includes officials from the Provincial Health Office and other provincial government offices and is responsible for coordinating with local governments and partner agencies to improve vaccination coverage.

The campaign comes amid continuing concerns over measles and rubella transmission. The World Health Organization describes measles as a highly contagious airborne disease that can cause severe complications and death. Rubella is also a contagious viral infection spread through respiratory droplets and is particularly dangerous during pregnancy because infection can cause congenital rubella syndrome.

Health authorities have urged parents to seek information from health professionals and official government sources when deciding about vaccination rather than rely on unverified social media posts. / CDF