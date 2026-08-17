Cebu heat index reaches 41°C on Monday

THE heat index in Cebu reached 41 degrees Celsius as of 11 a.m. Monday, August 17, 2026, placing the province under the “Extreme Caution” category of the Philippine heat index classification.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) advises residents to remain hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, especially during the hottest hours of the day.

The heat index is expected to increase further in the afternoon, raising the risk of heat-related illnesses, particularly among those who spend extended periods outdoors.

Under the “Extreme Caution” category, heat cramps and heat exhaustion are possible with prolonged exposure or strenuous physical activity. Residents are therefore encouraged to reduce strenuous activities, seek shade or cooler areas, wear light and loose clothing, and drink plenty of water throughout the day.

People who experience symptoms such as heavy sweating, dizziness, weakness, headache, nausea, or muscle cramps should immediately move to a cooler place, rest, and rehydrate. (DPC)