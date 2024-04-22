Cebu hits record high heat index of 39°C

CEBU experienced a record-high heat index of 39 degrees Celsius at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 22, 2024, marking the highest figure logged, so far this year.

The state weather bureau advises the public to take precautionary measures recommended by experts, including to stay indoors from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Weather expert Jhomer Eclarino from Visayas Pagasa Regional Services Division told SunStar Cebu that they anticipate the heat index and surface temperature to rise as May approaches, which is the hottest month in Cebu.

Historical data indicates that Cebu typically experiences its highest temperatures in May.

On May 31, 2010, also during the El Niño phenomenon, the province recorded a surface temperature of 37 degrees Celsius, coinciding with its highest heat index of 49 degrees Celsius.

Surface air temperature refers to the actual temperature of the air measured by a thermometer.

Meanwhile, heat index takes into account both temperature and humidity to measure how hot it feels to the human body. (KJF)