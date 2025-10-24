Cebu honors pets with public cemetery

FOR many Cebu City residents, the final goodbye to a beloved dog or cat means a quiet burial in the backyard. But Mayor Nestor Archival Sr., a dedicated pet enthusiast, believes these loyal companions deserve more.

Moved by his own observations — and the sad sight of deceased pets sometimes being discarded — the Mayor is championing the creation of Cebu City’s first-ever pet cemetery. The goal: to grant animals “the dignity they deserve even after death.”

A place to grieve and remember

The city’s plan, which has preliminary designs underway by the City Architect’s Office, has struck a chord with pet owners across the city.

Abby Jimenez, who recently lost two dogs, shared that her pets deserved a more formal farewell than the burial spot just outside her home. For her, the cemetery is a chance to properly honor pets not just as animals, but as family members who gave unconditional love.

Mary Rose Sagarino agrees, noting the project will finally give owners a permanent, specific place to grieve, visit, and remember. Even owners of exotic pets like pythons, turtles, and scorpions face disposal dilemmas, making the planned facility a compassionate and practical solution for all.

Dignity and public health

The need for a formal facility is also a matter of public health. Dr. Alice Utlang, head of the Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF), acknowledged that while a small burial area exists behind their office, it is now insufficient and crowded.

Utlang stressed that while backyard burials are still allowed, owners must adhere to strict guidelines: digging deep to prevent contamination and properly wrapping the remains, especially in sensitive areas like watershed zones.

The proposed pet cemetery, possibly located on city-owned lots in Barangay Guba or Kalunasan, is a “welcome development” that will provide a safe, decent, and official way to handle animal remains.

If realized, this project will be a small but profound gesture, transforming a challenging moment of loss into an opportunity for a respectful, peaceful memorial ground — a final, lasting thank you to the companions who brought so much joy into their owners’ lives. / CAV