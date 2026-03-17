Cebu honors President Ramon Magsaysay 69 years after Mt. Manunggal crash

THE legacy of former President Ramon Magsaysay remains as powerful as ever in the mountains of Balamban. On Tuesday, March 17, 2026, local officials and residents gathered at the crash site in Barangay Sunog to mark the 69th anniversary of the tragedy that took the life of a leader beloved by the Filipino people.

On March 17, 1957, the Philippines lost its seventh president when his plane crashed into Mt. Manunggal while traveling from Cebu to Manila. Magsaysay was only 49 years old.

The crash claimed the lives of 24 people on board. There was only one survivor: a journalist named Nestor Mata. Today, the site serves as a quiet reminder of that fateful night and the man known for his integrity and humility.

Eyewitness accounts: "Help us, we are with Magsaysay"

For the families living near the mountain, the memories of the crash have been passed down through generations. Balbina Noya, now 76, was just seven years old when the plane went down. She still remembers seeing the scorched mountainside.

Her father-in-law, Marcelino Noya, and her husband, Francisco, were among the first to reach the wreckage after a five-hour trek. Her daughter, Rose Noya Nacua, shared the chilling story her grandfather told her about finding the lone survivor.

“When they reached the top, they heard the voice of Nestor saying, ‘Help us, we are with Magsaysay,’” Rose recalled. Guided by their dog through the dark forest, the family helped carry Mata down the mountain on foot to reach a medical facility in Cebu City.

Historic landmark

The tragedy forever changed the quiet village of Barangay Sunog. Village Captain Jose Pepito, 60, credits the late president with "giving life" to the area. What was once an isolated forest is now a famous historical and tourism destination.

The site has seen many changes over the decades:

A Memorial Cross: Installed by local leaders and church groups to honor the victims.

Tourism Growth: The area became a popular spot for trekking and camping.

Official Recognition: Former Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia declared the site a tourist destination to preserve its history.

His legacy still matters

Ramon Magsaysay served as president from 1953 until his death in 1957. He earned the title "Man of the Masses" because he focused on the needs of ordinary citizens.

Balamban Tourism Officer Rosendo Laya emphasized that honoring this anniversary is vital for teaching younger generations about Philippine history. For the people of Balamban, Magsaysay is not just a name in a textbook—he is a leader whose good deeds and final moments are woven into the very fabric of their community.