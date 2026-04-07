Cebu hospitals freeze prices amid rising fuel costs

AS FUEL prices and supply costs continue to climb, two major hospitals in Cebu have chosen to hold the line on healthcare expenses offering relief not just to a select group, but to every patient who walks through their doors.

Dr. Nina Darcera, medical director of Saint Vincent General Hospital and assistant medical director at UC Med, confirmed that both institutions owned by Atty. Augusto W. Go have implemented a price freeze on hospital services, laboratory tests, and medicines.

“The freeze of increase is for everybody. It’s not specific for employees and students,” Darcera said, emphasizing that the policy applies equally to all patients.

“So we remain the price will remain as is,” she added.

To illustrate, she pointed out that even if operational costs continue to rise, patients will not see changes in standard rates.

“For example, the CBC now is P300. Even if there’s an increase, it’s still P300 for everybody, not specifically for students and employees,” she explained.

The decision comes at a time when hospitals are grappling with increasing expenses driven largely by external factors.

According to Darcera, many of their supplies are sourced from Manila and even overseas making them vulnerable to fluctuations in fuel prices and global costs.

“Everything runs with, you know, for example, the supplies. We get the supplies from Manila, we get the supplies from another country,” she said. “So if they increase the fuel, everything also increases. The way that they price us will increase.”

Despite these pressures, the hospitals have chosen not to pass the burden on to patients.

“So we don’t know how much or the percentage of increase that will happen,” Darcera admitted. “But remaining as is, the freezing of prices it’s a big help for everybody.”

She stressed that this means patients’ bills will not suddenly rise due to external cost spikes.

“What we have now as a bill will not increase by how many percent just because there’s a fuel increase. That’s for everybody,” she said, adding that even medicines are covered under the freeze.

Behind the move is a business model that prioritizes accessibility over high margins.

Darcera described it as a “volume-based” approach accepting smaller profits per patient in exchange for serving more people.

“Even if the profit is small, as long as there are many, there might be lesser profit, but profit is still profit,” she said.

More than a financial strategy, however, the policy reflects the guiding principle of the hospital’s owner.

“You’ve heard Attorney Augusto W. Go his main mantra is really helping out people. That’s his legacy,” Darcera said.

At a time when many Filipinos are struggling to keep up with rising living costs, the decision to freeze hospital prices offers a rare sense of stability one that, as Darcera underscored, is meant for everyone. (ABC)