Cebu hospitals reinvest earnings in manpower

CEBU’S 16 provincial hospitals are not yet financially self-sustaining as their income continues to go toward additional personnel and improvements to hospital services and facilities, Provincial Health Officer II Sheila Faciol said.

During a press briefing on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, Faciol was asked how much income the provincial hospitals were generating this year. She said the 16 facilities had earned about P3 billion collectively.

Asked whether the hospitals were already self-sustaining, Faciol said they were not.

Personnel investments

“Not really self-sustaining because we have also increased our manpower to cater to the patients coming to our hospitals,” she said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

“Ni-invest man pod ta og (We have invested in additional) manpower,” Faciol said.

She said many job order (JO) workers had already been regularized, but the hospitals still needed more personnel as their capacity increased.

Facility upgrades

“Many of our job order employees have also been regularized, but we still need more workers because the capacity of our hospitals has increased,” Faciol said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

She cited the upgrading of some provincial hospitals as an example of the growing need for personnel.

“For example, Bogo and Balamban are now Level 2 hospitals, while Danao and Carcar, which are currently Level 1, will also be upgraded to Level 2,” she said.

Hospital network

The Provincial Government operates 16 hospitals across the province, classified as Level 2 hospitals, Level 1 hospitals and infirmaries.

The two Level 2 hospitals are Cebu Provincial Hospital-Balamban and Cebu Provincial Hospital-Bogo City.

The four Level 1 hospitals are Cebu Provincial Hospital-Carcar City, Cebu Provincial Hospital-Danao City, Bantayan District Hospital and Ricardo L. Maningo Memorial Hospital in San Francisco, Camotes Islands.

The 10 infirmaries are Minglanilla District Hospital, Isidro C. Kintanar Memorial Hospital in Argao, Malabuyoc District Hospital, Juan B. Dosado Memorial Hospital in Sogod, Badian District Hospital, Barili District Hospital, Tuburan District Hospital, Oslob District Hospital, Dr. Jose Ma. V. Borromeo Memorial Hospital in Pinamungajan and Daanbantayan District Hospital.

Typhoon recovery

The Cebu Provincial Hospital in Danao City was the provincial hospital most affected by typhoon Tino, with floodwaters entering its ground floor and damaging equipment.

Other provincial hospitals helped clean the facility and restore its operations.

The Province procured replacement equipment, including a generator set, multiparameter patient monitors, an autoclave machine, cautery and suction machines, a container van, a water tank and computers.

Faciol said all 16 provincial hospitals already had generator sets because of fluctuations in electricity supply. The Danao hospital needed a replacement after its generator was damaged by flooding. / CDF