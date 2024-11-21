Cebu hosts 6th Sports Tourism Awards today

Cebu will host for the first time the Philippine Sports Tourism Awards (PSTA), an event that officially recognizes key players in the sports and tourism sectors for their roles in managing sporting events that boosted tourism arrivals.

The 6th PSTA will be held today, Nov. 22, 2024, starting at 3 p.m. at the hip Axis Bar of Nustar Casino and Resort.

Since its inception in 2015, the PSTA is now on its sixth edition. The previous editions were held in Manila and Clark, but the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the annual holding of the event.

The 6th PSTA will bestow 19 awards to sports associations, events, destinations, venues, local governments, event organizers, and private companies from all over the country whose involvement in year 2023 contributed to the rapid growth of the local sports tourism industry.

The awards include Adventure Event of the Year, Sports Tourism Personality of the Year, Mall Sports Venue of the Year, Domestic Event of the Year, Organizer of the Year, Emerging Destination of the Year, and Event Organizer of the Year.

Each awardee will get a 15-inch gold-plated trophy designed to embody the 10 dynamics of sports tourism — development, sports culture, hospitality, synergy, professionalism, buoyancy, image, volunteerism, sustainability, and legacy.

Behind the 6th PSTA holding are Selrahco, Nustar Resort and Casino, Tourism Promotions Board, Sports Turismo Alliance, and Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.

The PSTA was founded by Charles Lim, president of Selrahco, a public relations and communications agency based in the Philippines. His passion for sports and destination marketing inspired him to create an event that would officially recognize individuals and institutions who organize or participate in sporting events that boost local tourism. / PR