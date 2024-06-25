Cebu hosts global org’s youth education expansion

AFLATOUN International, a global organization focused on social and financial education for youth, kicked off its Asia Regional Meeting in Cebu on Monday, June 24, 2024.

The five-day event brings together educators, government officials, and stakeholders from across Asia to discuss strategies for implementing youth empowerment programs.

The conference agenda features high-level discussions on incorporating social and financial education into national curricula, attended by representatives from various national government agencies, ranging from education and finance to youth affairs and central banks.

Participants will also take part in workshops covering topics such as climate change and financial resilience, communications, fundraising, and Aflatoun’s revised curricula and digital tools.

Kirsten Theuns, program director at Aflatoun International, emphasized the importance of collective action in advancing youth education and empowerment.

She highlighted the organization’s focus on equipping children with skills to build a sustainable future and tackle environmental challenges.

The event also serves to reinforce commitment to the Utrecht Declaration, a global initiative calling for the integration of social and financial education into national education systems. The declaration was signed by nearly 200 organizations from 67 countries during Aflatoun’s Global Social and Financial Skills Conference in 2023.

As part of the conference, Aflatoun is launching its “Join the Movement” campaign, aimed at expanding its network of partners working towards youth empowerment. The organization invites new partners and organizations to join their efforts in providing children with essential knowledge and skills.

The meeting, which concludes on June 28, includes networking opportunities and a field visit to Lamac Multi-Purpose Cooperative, allowing participants to share experiences and explore potential collaborations.