Cebu hotels brace for 50%–60% occupancy as MidEast conflict hits tourism

THE ongoing Middle East conflict is beginning to weigh on Central Visayas’ tourism sector, with hotel operators in Cebu expecting 50 percent to 60 percent occupancy levels as travel demand softens and cancellations rise.

In a statement, HRRACI president Mia Singson-Leon said resort bookings are already weakening, while city hotels may see even lower occupancy as travel demand slows due to uncertainties linked to the Middle East disturbance.

To cushion the impact, at least 22 Cebu hotels and resorts have rolled out promotional packages, including discounted room rates, “staycation,” and “workcation” offers targeting local and regional markets.

Industry response

Gelena Asis-Dimpas, officer-in-charge regional director of the Department of Tourism- Central Visayas (DOT) 7, said the industry is taking a “measured and calibrated” approach, focusing on sustaining operations and protecting jobs.

DOT 7 recently convened stakeholders to align responses as booking cancellations began to hit transport operators, hotels, and tour providers.

Tourism officials reported a broader slowdown in visitor spending across the region.

Rising travel costs

In Bohol, Tourism Office head Joanne Pinat noted rising transport costs, including higher ferry passage rates and land travel fares, adding pressure on demand. OceanJet announced the cancellation of select Visayas trips as part of its fuel contingency plan, following continued increases in fuel prices.

Despite some international routes continuing operations, including flights by Qatar Airways, cancellations on select routes have contributed to uncertainty in long-haul travel.

Livelihood protection

Stakeholders agreed that protecting livelihoods should remain the top priority. Industry and government are coordinating with agencies such as the Department of Labor and Employment, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Trade and Industry, and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority to provide alternative employment and reskilling opportunities for affected workers.

Cebu Provincial Tourism Council co-chair Julie Alegrado-Vergara said proposals include promoting longer stays in single destinations to reduce travel costs and developing new tourism products such as a northern Cebu gastronomy circuit.

The response falls under the Central Visayas Tourism Coordination and Resilience Network, aligned with the national government’s Uplift program aimed at supporting livelihoods, industries, and supply chains during the crisis.

Market shift

Tourism players are also pivoting marketing efforts toward Asia-Pacific markets such as China, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, and Malaysia, while sustaining participation in trade events and recalibrating long-haul campaigns.

Industry groups said the slowdown could also serve as an opportunity to upskill workers, with expanded training under the Filipino Brand of Service Excellence program and increased practical learning for students in tourism-related fields. / KOC