Cebu hotels near full capacity as January tourist arrivals expected to hit 300,000

AS MORE than 300,000 tourists are expected to arrive in Cebu this January, tourism officials said the province is operating close to full capacity even before the peak of Sinulog festivities, raising concerns over accommodation, transport and pricing pressures.

The Department of Tourism in Central Visayas (DOT 7) is projecting over 300,000 tourist arrivals for the month, already matching last year’s January total, with a projected increase of at least five percent.

In January 2025, Cebu recorded about 300,000 visitors, according to Gelena Asis-Dimpas, officer in charge of DOT 7. This year’s higher projection is being driven by festival travel, returning overseas Filipinos, and major international events.

“This projection is based on historical bulk arrival data, trend monitoring over the past years, airline seat capacity and current hotel booking patterns,” Asis-Dimpas said during a press briefing on Wednesday, January 7.

She said the influx is not driven by Sinulog alone. Many balikbayans who arrived during the Christmas season are staying through the end of January, extending the peak period, while visitors from Australia, Hawaii, and neighboring Asian countries continue to arrive.

Arrivals could increase further with the Asean Tourism Forum 2026 scheduled from January 28 to 30, which is expected to bring in foreign delegates and international media.

Accommodation sector

Strain is already evident in the accommodation sector. Asis-Dimpas said hotel occupancy rates across Cebu range from 80 percent to nearly 100 percent as early as one week before Sinulog, particularly in Cebu City, Mandaue City, and Lapu-Lapu City.

She said Cebu is operating close to full capacity even before festival days, a situation that benefits the tourism industry but also stretches services and infrastructure.

To address concerns over price increases, Asis-Dimpas said the DOT is closely monitoring hotel rates, especially among DOT-accredited establishments.

“We are closely monitoring prices, especially in DOT-accredited hotels. If there are complaints or indications of unreasonable increases, we will coordinate with the city government and the Department of Trade and Industry for appropriate action,” she said.

The DOT said coordination mechanisms are in place to ensure compliance with pricing regulations during major events such as Sinulog.

Asis-Dimpas added that while tourist arrivals dipped in the last quarter of 2025 due to calamities, yearend booking data showed a strong rebound, translating into packed hotels, full flights and fully booked tour packages this month.

She cited an earlier report from the Hotel Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu Inc. (HRRAC) showing a drop in bookings in October 2025 after a series of earthquakes triggered widespread cancellations.

Tourism, she said, involves an interconnected system of hotels, airlines, ports, transport services, tours and public safety, all of which are tested when visitor numbers rise rapidly.

Part of the influx is being managed through the Balik Cebu program, which has been running since 2017. The initiative involves four to five flights catering to returning overseas Filipinos, with around 60 scheduled arrivals in coordination with HRRAC and Cebu Pacific. Welcome activities are set at Ayala Center Cebu.

Active tour operations

Despite near-capacity conditions, tour operations across the province remain active, with many already fully booked.

Authorities are also tightening security and crowd management measures, particularly in religious sites expected to draw large crowds.

Fr. Jules Van V. Almerez, OSA, media liaison and fluvial procession coordinator of the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño, said strict dress codes will be enforced inside the church.

“If we can dress properly for graduations or formal events, we can also dress appropriately when entering the church,” Almerez said.

Port Police Inspector Jomar Lumapay, ground commander of the Cebu Port Authority, said police will strictly enforce security protocols during Sinulog activities, including a no-backpack policy inside the basilica.

Cebu City is projecting an influx of about four to five million visitors for this year’s Sinulog festivities, with the bulk expected during the Fiesta Señor and the Grand Parade on January 18, 2026.

Tourism officials said the projected surge will test how well Cebu balances economic gains, fair pricing and logistical readiness as festival-driven tourism continues to grow. (CAV)