Cebu hotels rebuild confidence after storm, quakes

THE hospitality sector in Cebu continues to face headwinds following the series of earthquakes and storms that hit the province in recent months, with hotels reporting slow business recovery despite renewed efforts to reassure travelers of their safety.

The Department of Tourism (DOT) has confirmed that most hotels, resorts, and key tourism sites remain operational and safe, part of its push to restore visitor confidence and encourage bookings. Industry groups said many establishments have stepped up to support their members and affected communities, underscoring the resilience and adaptability of the sector.

“Hotels immediately saw guests seeking refuge from floods and power outages after the calamities,” said Mia Singson-Leon, president of Hotel, Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu Inc.

“But once power was restored, many checked out. We’re seeing some pickup now, but still not yet at par with last year.”

While no major cancellations have been reported, Alfred Reyes, general manager of Bai Hotel, acknowledged that demand remains sluggish due to the back-to-back disasters and ongoing economic challenges. Still, industry players remain committed to prioritizing guest safety, comfort, and service quality as Cebu’s tourism gradually regains its footing.

Far from pre-pandemic

Philippine Hotel Owners Association executive director Benito “Bong” Bengzon Jr., in an interview with Bilyonaryo News Channel, said that the Philippine hotel industry remains far from pre-pandemic strength as economic headwinds, natural calamities, and corruption scandals erode investor and

traveler confidence.

Bengzon said the sector is operating in “a perfect storm,” with foreign visitor arrivals still down by roughly 25 percent from 2019 levels.

“We had about 5.9 million foreign visitors last year versus 8.2 million before the pandemic,” Bengzon said. “Hotels depend largely on inbound visitors, so any slowdown directly affects the bottom line.”

He noted that while most Southeast Asian countries have already returned to pre-pandemic tourism levels, the Philippines continues to lag.

“Many countries were quick to pivot to new source markets. We’re still catching up,” Bengzon said.

Korean and Chinese tourists — previously the country’s largest visitor groups — have declined sharply. Chinese arrivals plunged from 1.8 million in 2019 to just over 300,000 last year, dragged down by visa bottlenecks, geopolitical tensions, and shifting travel preferences.

Positive developments

Bengzon, though, welcomed recent policy steps, including e-visa rollout for Chinese travelers, visa-free entry for Indians, and VAT refunds for foreign tourists.

“These are positive developments,” he said, but emphasized that infrastructure, connectivity, and sustained marketing must be government priorities.

“Corruption scandals and recurring natural disasters have affected the country’s image,” Bengzon added. “We need to provide a seamless, convenient, and enjoyable stay if we want to stay competitive.”

He said that the industry remains “cautiously optimistic” heading into 2026 but stressed that recovery will hinge on stronger cooperation between the government and the private sector. “We’re still some distance away from full recovery,” he said.

Assurance

Earlier, the DOT assured travelers and industry partners that Cebu remains open and ready to welcome visitors despite recent calamities, including Typhoon Tino and a magnitude 6.9 earthquake off Bogo City.

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco urged travelers not to cancel planned visits to Cebu, saying continued tourism helps sustain jobs, restore livelihoods, and support community recovery. / KOC