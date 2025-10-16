Cebu housing sector unshaken by recent tremors

HOUSING developers in Central Visayas reported no major structural damage from the recent series of earthquakes that struck Cebu and neighboring provinces, though a short-term slowdown in property sales is expected as buyers exercise caution.

Subdivision and Housing Developers Association (SHDA)–Central Visayas president Harold Vince See said their member-developers have conducted inspections and found only minor cosmetic issues, such as hairline cracks, with no reported structural damage to residential or condominium projects.

“Among our member developers, all have reported safe structures. There may be minimal cosmetic cracks in some areas, but no internal or structural damage,” said See in an interview during the opening of the seven-day SHDA-Central Visayas Housing Expo held at SM City Cebu on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025.

See, however, said that the earthquakes could temporarily affect buyer sentiment.

“Psychologically, there may be hesitation among some buyers after the quakes. We might see a short-term slump, but in the medium to long term, the market will recover,” he said.

He added that housing demand in Cebu remains strong, driven by continued migration from nearby provinces and the growing student population.

“Students studying in Cebu typically stay for four to six years. That translates to consistent housing demand—whether for rentals or purchases,” he said.

See also pointed out that rising property prices in the urban core are pushing developers toward the outskirts of Metro Cebu, including areas such as Carmen in the north and Carcar and San Fernando in the south, where more affordable land is available for new residential projects.

As part of its National Shelter Month celebration this October, SHDA–7 is conducting several activities, including the Central Visayas Housing Summit, a Developers Forum, and a Housing Expo, which showcases a range of projects — from low-cost and mid-range units to high-rise condominiums.

The group is also partnering with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development and local government units to help communities rebuild temporary shelters for families displaced by the quake in northern Cebu.

“Our member-developers are contributing to relief and rebuilding efforts in Bogo City by setting up modular shelters and providing basic furnishings so affected families can start anew,” See said.

See also disclosed that the organization is awaiting the release of the memorandum on price ceiling adjustments for economic housing from the National Housing Council. He said price ceilings for economic housing units are set to rise from P850,000 to P950,000 for horizontal projects, and from P1.3 million to P1.8 million for vertical developments

Despite short-term headwinds from recent earthquakes, See remains confident in Cebu’s long-term real estate fundamentals.

“There will always be housing demand here. Cebu remains a preferred destination to live, study and work,” he said. / KOC