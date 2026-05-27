Cebu Hustle 3x3 fires off June 20-21

THE queens of the court are heading to the Queen City of the South as the Cebu Hustle 3x3 basketball tournament tips off on June 20 and 21.

It will mark the first staging of the international women’s 3x3 invitational in Cebu, with 12 teams showcasing their talents at SM Seaside City Cebu in a two-day extravaganza that not only highlights competition but also celebrates women’s basketball in the Visayas.

The six local teams will be bannered by Gilas Pilipinas Women 3x3 U23 standouts Louna Ozar and Amyah Espanol, who are set to defend home court in the tournament presented by Uratex, Smart Communications, and the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP).

Also representing the Philippines are Uratex Dream, Pilipinas Aguilas, TOL Patriots, and Cebu-based squads UP Cebu Fighting Maroons and Move Lilo-an.

However, winning the inaugural title will not come easy, with six foreign teams also vying for the championship.

“Cebu Hustle 3x3 is such a breakthrough for women’s basketball in Cebu. After recent failed attempts to put up a women’s league, Cebu women’s basketball finally gets an avenue to showcase their talents and see what the best looks like,” said SBP Zone 8 director Popoy Navarro.

“The talent level of the tournament is something I’m very happy to see, and I’m excited for our women and our fans to be exposed to what I believe is the best women’s 3x3 tournament in the country,” he added.

The champion of the maiden Cebu Hustle 3x3 tournament will receive US$3,000, while the runner-up will take home $2,000 and the third placer $1,000. / DZSR SPORTS RADIO