Cebu in stories: Free digital children's book to explore heritage

But here’s the real question: which books leave a lasting mark? In Cebu, author Cindy A. Velasquez-Panizales, a professor at the University of San Carlos and an award-winning poet, is a prominent voice in Bisaya literature. Velasquez has a collection of children’s books that open doors into history, geography and family lore that feel like adventures rather than assignments.

Taga Sugbo Ako

Velasquez’s digital children’s book series “Taga Sugbo Ako,” in collaboration with translator Roderick Villaflor, takes young readers on a journey through Cebu. Comprising six stories available online, the series immerses children in the island’s rich culture, exploring its animals, local delicacies, traditions, crafts, livelihoods and environmental wonders. In a world where the next big thing is always just a click away, these books offer a rare gift — a chance for children to curl up with stories that not only celebrate their heritage but also reflect their unique identity in ways that are both personal and magical.

The best part? These books are entirely free. Thanks to support from the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), Taga Sugbo Ako invites children to explore the diverse festivals of Cebu, moving beyond the familiar Sinulog to teach the many celebrations across the province. Written in Cebuano-Binisaya with Filipino translations, the stories are accessible and rich in local flavor. Digital video versions, featuring book illustrations by artists such as Menviluz May Dela Cruz, Kastel Saco, Niño Jesse Billones, Manuel Francis Gealan, Grezil Ann Pitogo, Sheen Ilex Ruiz, Lance Richmond Chua and Sherly Jao, bring the stories to life in vivid detail.

Titles

The first story, “Asa Nagpuyo ang Langgam nga Mokanta sa mga Aninipot?” focuses on the Siloy Festival in Alcoy, introducing readers to the endangered Black Shama, or Siloy, an endemic bird thriving in the forests of the area. It showcases the importance of preserving Cebu’s natural wildlife.

‘‘Kinsa ang mga Magbalantay nga Higala ni Lola Maninay?” takes readers to the Budbod Kabog Festival in Catmon, where the beloved local delicacy, Budbod Kabog, a millet-based treat, is made. The book highlights the culinary traditions of the region and the bond between generations.

In “Nganong Paborito ni Lola Konsuwelo ang Lyang Kalo?,” the story centers around the Sarok Festival in Consolacion, exploring the traditional bamboo-and-banana-leaf hats, or sarok, that hold cultural significance in Cebuano life. The story focuses on the art of crafting these unique hats, passed down through generations.

“Unsa ang Ngalan sa Iring nga Dili Mahadlok sa Dagat?” brings readers to the Panuhog Festival in Santa Fe, where the coastal art of shell crafting is celebrated. Through the story of a fearless cat, it reflects the resilience and creativity of the town’s people.

“Unsaon ang Pagpanikoy sa Ilang Tsikoy?” explores the Sikoy-Sikoy Festival in San Fernando, focusing on panikoy, a traditional fishing method practiced by local fishermen. The story brings to light the connection between the people and the sea, showcasing a method that has been passed down through generations.

Finally, “Asa Makit-an ang Gingharian sa mga Higala ni Lolo Rosalio?” tells the story of the Katunggan Festival in Tudela, highlighting the protective mangroves that shield the town from natural calamities. It emphasizes the importance of environmental conservation and the role of nature in the community’s safety.