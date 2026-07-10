Cebu inflation eases in June as food, transport price increases slow

INFLATION in Cebu slowed in June as easing price increases for food and transport tempered overall consumer price growth across the province and its three highly urbanized cities, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) 7 said.

During an online briefing on Friday, July 10, 2026, Felixberto Sato Jr., chief statistical specialist and officer-in-charge of the Cebu Provincial Statistical Office, said inflation in the Province of Cebu eased to 12.4 percent in June from 13.6 percent in May.

Inflation also slowed to 8.6 percent in Cebu City from 9.1 percent, 8.8 percent in Lapu-Lapu City from 9.7 percent and 9.1 percent in Mandaue City from 9.7 percent.

Sato said the deceleration was mainly driven by slower price increases in food and non-alcoholic beverages, which accounted for nearly half of the decline in provincial inflation and more than half in Cebu City and Mandaue City.

Food inflation in the province eased to 16.4 percent from 17.9 percent, while Cebu City slowed to 13.3 percent from 14.8 percent, Lapu-Lapu City to 15.3 percent from 16.1 percent and Mandaue City to 14.6 percent from 16.1 percent.

Lower inflation for meat and vegetables, along with slower transport inflation due to easing gasoline and diesel prices, also helped moderate overall inflation.

Transport inflation in the Province of Cebu slowed to 17.5 percent from 24.3 percent, with similar declines recorded in Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City and Mandaue City.

Despite the slowdown, food and non-alcoholic beverages remained the biggest contributor to June inflation. Food inflation also eased but stayed elevated, with the Province of Cebu posting 17.5 percent from 19.1 percent in May.

Among the bottom 30 percent of income households, inflation likewise eased to 16.2 percent in the Province of Cebu from 18.1 percent, while slower inflation was also recorded in Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City and Mandaue City.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages remained the largest contributor to inflation for low-income households, followed by housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels. / JINELLE RHEA SIMBAJON, UP CEBU INTERN