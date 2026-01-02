Cebu investors urge governance reforms

CEBU’S business sector is rallying behind a renewed push for governance reforms, saying transparency, policy stability and institutional credibility are crucial to restoring investor confidence after a turbulent 2025.

Jay Yuvallos, president of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said political noise, corruption probes and lingering governance concerns weighed on sentiment last year, prompting firms to delay expansion plans and adopt a cautious stance on new investments.

“2025 tested our resolve,” Yuvallos said. “We started cautiously optimistic, but a series of political and governance shocks dampened confidence. To move forward, we need clear reforms that stabilize expectations and restore trust.”

Business groups are backing measures such as freedom-of-information legislation, stronger independent oversight and reforms aimed at curbing political dynasties, which Yuvallos said are needed to reset the investment climate heading into 2026.

The private sector is also pushing for a more unified voice, with chambers and industry associations aligning behind a common agenda focused on long-term competitiveness rather than short-term relief.

“Fragmentation weakens our message,” Yuvallos said. “A united private sector can be a credible partner to government and a catalyst for the reforms investors are looking for.”

Beyond governance, Cebu’s business leaders are promoting an ecosystem-based approach to development that links large investments with small and medium enterprises, suppliers, training institutions and local communities. Manufacturing, construction and tourism remain priority sectors, with business groups stressing that transparent rules, consistent policies and credible enforcement are essential for sustained growth.

Investment Summit

The reform push comes as the Cebu Provincial Government prepares to host the Cebu International Investment Summit 2026 on Jan. 12–16, aiming to reposition the island as a regional hub for manufacturing, healthcare, education and infrastructure investment.

Delegations are expected from Asia and the Middle East, with discussions set to focus on public-private partnerships and projects open to foreign participation.

Looking ahead, Cebu’s private sector said it remains cautiously optimistic about 2026, provided governance reforms gain traction and public spending is carried out transparently.

“If governance improves and confidence stabilizes, Cebu can return to a growth trajectory,” Yuvallos said. “The private sector is ready to do its part.” / KOC