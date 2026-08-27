Cebu IPI run kids 2026: Where healthy habits keep growing

To add to the fun, Bioderm Clean White organized a number of exciting activities and games for the kids. With installations such as Bida Playland, Bubble Party, and the Interactive Germ-Kill Game, children had numerous opportunities to play, move, laugh, and enjoy their time together with their families.

However, being healthy involves not only being active, keeping proper hygiene and cleanliness is also an essential part of maintaining the health and well-being of families.

The Handwashing Area by Bioderm Clean White taught children the process of proper handwashing, as well as the importance of this simple activity.

The event made the spirit of “Bida Handa” visible and gave children a chance to understand that they should always keep proper hygiene. No matter if they are getting ready for running, playing, eating, or discovering new things—staying clean helps to stay Bida Handa.

Families, as well, participated in the Soap Swapping initiative, where they could bring a used bar of soap to swap with a Bioderm Clean White. This particular initiative contributed to families becoming more aware of their hygiene practices in day-to-day life.

Every part of the process, whether it was the run itself, games, handwashing, and family activities, allowed the kids and their parents to see how enjoyable being healthy can be.

That is how Cebu IPI Run Kids 2026 has been teaching kids that a healthy lifestyle can be enjoyable through all of the runs, all of the games and all of the moments spent with families. (SPONSORED CONTENT)