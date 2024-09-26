Cebu iShowSpeed’s ‘worst stream’

AMERICAN internet personality and streamer IShowSpeed, also known as Speed, faced criticism during his visit to Cebu not only for the island’s widely criticized internet connectivity but also for his reaction to the situation.

Speed was in Cebu with fellow YouTube personality Lincoln Cortez Velasquez, popularly known as CongTV. During their visit, they sampled local delicacies and took a helicopter ride from the South Road Properties to the popular city landmark, TOPS.

However, multiple interruptions due to poor internet connectivity became a recurring issue during Speed’s livestream. Several times throughout the stream, he was seen asking his videographer if they were live again.

“Cebu has bad internet. I’m so sorry. This sh*t is cooked. Cebu is cooked. I take an L. Chat, we gotta take an L on this one, but we move on from this. This whole city is literally full of f*cking no connection at all, which I don’t know why. Which I wasn’t told, but we took an L,” Speed said during the livestream.

Speed compared the situation to his previous visit to General Santos City, where he experienced better internet connectivity. “Even in General Santos, it was better internet connection and General Santos is in the middle of the desert,” he noted.

During the same stream, after his visit to TOPS, Speed became visibly frustrated when fans began banging on the window of the bus he was riding.

“Hey, stop banging on the window alright. Don’t bang on the window! Stop f*ucking banging!” he exclaimed, before concluding, “This may be the worst stream.”

Despite the setbacks, Speed’s visit to Cebu continues to attract attention online, with fans reacting to both his experiences and the issues encountered during his stay.

IShowSpeed currently has 32.1M subscribers on his YouTube channel. / HBL