Cebu IT-BPM Awards 2025: Celebrating innovation, leadership, and excellence

THE 2025 Cebu IT-BPM Organization (CIB.O) Industry Awards, held on September 19, 2025 at Marco Polo Plaza Cebu, honored Cebu's top IT-BPM organizations driving innovation, leadership, and community impact.

The awards highlighted 25 outstanding nominees, showcasing Cebu's growth as a global IT-BPM hub.

The event was spearheaded by Transformation Summit Chairman and CIB.O Vice President Darwin John "DJ" Moises, together with CIB.O President Aseem Roy and CIB.O Executive Director Buddy Villasis.

Special Awards:

* Best Workplace Culture: Lexmark Research and Development Corporation

* Excellence in Community Engagement: Accenture, Inc.

* Excellence in Customer Experience: VBP Back Office Solutions Inc.

* Enterprise Distinction: Tsuneishi Technical Services (Phils.), Inc.

* Partner of Choice: Innodata Knowledge and Services, Inc.

Major Awards:

Emerging Leader in Innovation (Below 500 Cebu Employees)

* Winner: IBM Philippines

* 1st Runner-Up: Datamatics Global Services Corp.

* 2nd Runner-Up: XP Plus Solutions Inc.

Distinction in Mid-Market Excellence (500-999 Cebu Employees)

* Winner: Tsuneishi Technical Services (Phils.), Inc.

Excellence in Enterprise Leadership (1000+ Cebu Employees)

* Winner: JPMorgan Chase

* 1st Runner-Up: Accenture, Inc.

* 2nd Runner-Up: Innodata Knowledge and Services, Inc.

The awards were judged with integrity and transparency, supported by guest judges from the Board of Investments (BOI), Tesda Region 7, and the Department of Manpower Development and Placement, and independently validated by P&A Grant Thornton.

The 2025 CIB.O Industry Awards underscored Cebu's continuing journey as a center of talent, innovation, and opportunity, inspiring the IT-BPM sector to pursue excellence in leadership, collaboration, and transformative impact. (PR)