CEBU’S information technology and business process management (IT-BPM) sector continues to drive office space demand, but the market is entering a transition as vacancies in prime business districts tighten and companies reassess their space requirements amid artificial intelligence (AI) adoption and hybrid work arrangements.

Joey Roi Bondoc, research director at Colliers Philippines, said outsourcing companies remained the biggest source of office demand in Cebu, accounting for 75 percent of transactions in the first half of 2026.

Cebu recorded 19,300 square meters of office transactions during the period, making it the second most active office market outside Metro Manila, next to Iloilo. It accounted for nearly a third of total transactions in areas outside the National Capital Region.

However, leasing activity was significantly lower than the 87,300 sq.m. recorded in the same period last year, reflecting limited availability of office space in prime locations and uncertainty arising from geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Despite the moderation in transactions, expansion remained the primary reason for office leasing, accounting for 43 percent of deals during the period.

The sustained demand has contributed to declining vacancy rates in Cebu’s established business districts, particularly Cebu Business Park (CBP) and Cebu IT Park (CITP).

Overall office vacancy in Cebu stood at 15.9 percent at the end of the second quarter, down from 17.7 percent a year earlier.

Vacancy in CBP declined to 10.9 percent from 13.9 percent, while CITP recorded a vacancy rate of 13.9 percent, down from 15.4 percent.

Grade A office spaces

Bondoc said IT-BPM companies continued to favor Grade A office spaces in these business districts because of their access to skilled talent, quality infrastructure and established business environment.

Companies also prioritize large floor plates, Philippine Economic Zone Authority accreditation, and reliable power and internet connectivity.

However, the requirements of office occupiers are evolving as companies adopt hybrid work arrangements and use AI to improve productivity.

While expansion remains the main driver of leasing activity, companies are becoming more conscious of space utilization and are taking smaller offices than in previous years as they refine workplace strategies.

This could change the way developers plan and deliver office projects, with greater emphasis on flexibility, sustainability and building specifications that accommodate evolving workplace requirements.

Colliers said developers continued to build office projects with IT-BPM companies in mind, although they had become more cautious about new supply.

The consultancy expects Cebu’s net office absorption to reach 45,000 sq.m. this year, below the annual average of 86,600 sq.m. recorded from 2017 to 2019. Annual average net take-up also slowed to 62,200 sq.m. between 2023 and 2025.

The moderation reflects both limited office availability in Cebu’s major business districts and a wait-and-see stance among some occupiers amid external uncertainties.

Impact of AI

Meanwhile, the growing use of AI has raised questions about whether productivity improvements could eventually reduce office space requirements and lead to oversupply.

Bondoc said the risk remained manageable in Cebu, noting that developers had become more cautious and effectively slowed the introduction of new office supply.

“AI is more likely to change how office space is used rather than significantly reducing overall demand,” he said.

All office transactions recorded in Cebu during the first half occurred in Peza-accredited buildings, highlighting the continued importance of these facilities to outsourcing companies.

Colliers said Cebu remained competitive against emerging IT-BPM destinations such as Iloilo and Clark because of its larger talent pool, established outsourcing ecosystem and wider selection of Grade A and Peza-accredited office spaces.

However, office rents in Cebu are generally higher than in these emerging locations.

Bondoc said Cebu’s IT-BPM industry would continue to grow, although at a more measured pace, as companies balance expansion with more efficient use of office space. / KOC