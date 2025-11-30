Cebu IT-BPM still a magnet for multinationals

CEBU’S information technology and business process management (IT-BPM) sector continues to pull in multinational firms despite global uncertainty, supported by a steady talent pipeline and uninterrupted operations, industry leaders said.

Cebu IT-BPM Organization (CIB.O) president Aseem Roy said the province remains on the radar of major global operators — including Amazon, JP Morgan and other shared-services giants — who are expanding or sustaining their Philippine footprint as part of broader diversification plans.

“Despite all the disruptions you see on TV, we can boldly say our services remain uninterrupted,” Roy said, noting that Cebu has avoided large-scale operational downtime even amid recent geopolitical and economic volatility. This stability, he said, has helped companies maintain consistent output.

Roy, who is also a top executive at Wipro Philippines, said Cebu’s strongest edge is its robust and steady talent supply.

“We are blessed with some of the finest universities in the country. That means a constant replenishment of highly skilled talent — technically strong, fluent in English and capable of supporting both traditional and high-value services,” he said.

He added that Cebu’s strong English proficiency continues to differentiate it from other emerging outsourcing destinations.

National IT-BPM growth has hovered around eight percent annually and “Cebu is more or less on the same trajectory — active, resilient and competitive,” Roy said.

CIB.O expects Cebu to continue attracting foreign investors looking for cost-efficient, skill-rich locations outside Metro Manila, particularly for digital services, quality assurance and testing, fintech support and customer experience operations.

“With global firms recalibrating their strategies, Cebu is positioned not just as an alternative hub, but as a strategic site in their long-term expansion plans,” Roy said. / KOC