Cebu journos successfully hold 1st Media Pickleball Tournament

THE first Media Pickleball Tournament 2026 was successfully held on Thursday night, Sept. 24, 2026, at the Magnum Sports Complex as part of local journalists’ celebration of the Cebu Press Freedom Week.

The pair of Rodel Quimod and Glen Capano topped the men’s division, while the duo of sports editors Erwin Lirazan and Richiel Chavez finished in second place, and broadcasters Lloyd Suarez and Gabriel Bonjoc rounded out the top three.

In the women’s division, Jewel Tabiolo and Valerie Jamili captured the championship title. Nini Cabaero and lawyer Maria Jane Paredes took second place, while Crisle Adlawan and Jonalyn Jumabis secured third place.

Bonjoc and Angelica Fay Saniel emerged as champions in the mixed division, with Chris Ligan and Mary Rose Sagarino finishing in second place, and editors Publio Briones and Isolde Amante taking third place.

The sporting event was made possible with the support of the AWG Group of Companies, University of Cebu (UC), UCMed, Ayala Corp., Primer Group, Magnum Sports Complex, and MCubes PR and Events. / RSC