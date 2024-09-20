Cebu, Kaya XIs lose opening AFC matches

FILIPINO clubs Cebu FC and Kaya FC-Iloilo both had a disappointing start in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League Two after losing their respective matches Thursday night, Sept. 19, 2024.

Cebu FC was totally outclassed by K League 1 squad Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors with a 6-0 defeat in a Group H home match at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.

It was a total team effort by the South Korean side as they had six players hitting the back of the net.

Jeonbuk, a two -time AFC Champions League titleholder, had a hot start and took the lead in the 15-minute mark with a goal by veteran defender Kim Tae-Hwan.

Midfielder Kim Chang-Hun doubled the lead with a close range shot in the 36th minute. Moon Seon- Min added another goal just before halftime to give Jeonbuk a 3-0 lead.

Jeonbuk never gave Cebu FC enough breathing room to mount a comeback and immediately scored in the 49th minute with a goal by Park Jae-Yong. Yu Je-Ho and substitute Park Chae-Jun scored two more goals in the 74th and 77th minutes, respectively, to close out the match.

The win installed Jeonbuk to the top of Group H with three points, while Thailand’s Muangthong United and Malaysia’s Selangor FC are tied at second place with a point each after a 1-1 draw. Cebu FC is at the bottom with no points.

On the other hand, Kaya FC lost to J League 1’s Sanfrecce Hiroshima, 0-3, in Group E at the Edion Peace Wing Hiroshima in Hiroshima, Japan.

Brazilian forward Daniel Vieira hit the opening goal in the 37th minute.

Portuguese forward Goncalo Pacienca, who subbed in for Vieira in the 4th minute, immediately made his presence felt with a 54th-minute goal. Osamu Henry lyoha sealed the match with the final goal in the 64th minute. / EKA