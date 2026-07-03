Cebu keeps top office market despite Iloilo surge

CEBU remains the country’s largest office market outside Metro Manila despite Iloilo overtaking it in office leasing transactions during the first quarter of 2026, as the latter’s stronger performance was largely driven by the availability of newly completed Grade A office space, according to Colliers Philippines.

Speaking during Property Talk: Visayas on the Rise—Property Sustains Upside, Joey Bondoc, director and head of research at Colliers Philippines, said Cebu continues to have the country’s biggest office inventory outside Metro Manila, supported by its skilled workforce, mature business process management (BPM) industry and expanding pipeline of property developments.

“It appears that Iloilo is overtaking Cebu when it comes to office transactions, but that is primarily supply-driven,” Bondoc said.

“Compared to Cebu, Iloilo has bigger available office space that is of high-quality, Grade A standard — the type of office space that outsourcing companies require.”

Colliers Philippines unveiled its first Visayas-focused property market report during the forum held on July 1, 2026, at Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort.

Iloilo overtakes Cebu

Colliers data showed that office transactions outside Metro Manila reached 37,000 square meters in the first quarter of 2026, down 32 percent from 55,000 sq.m. a year earlier.

Iloilo accounted for 16,000 sq.m., or nearly half of all provincial office transactions during the quarter, overtaking Cebu’s 9,000 sq.m., which declined from 20,000 sq.m. in the same period last year. Pampanga recorded 8,000 sq.m. of transactions, while Laguna posted 1,000 sq.m.

Bondoc said the results should not be viewed as Cebu losing its competitive edge but rather as evidence that office demand follows the availability of quality supply.

“Why was Iloilo able to overtake Cebu during the first quarter of 2026 in terms of office transactions? Because of the availability of high-quality office space,” he said. “If you don’t offer more options to the market, you’re limiting occupiers’ choices.”

He explained that BPM firms typically require large floor plates of at least 1,000 square meters within master-planned developments that offer reliable connectivity, retail establishments and other lifestyle amenities.

Cebu largest office footprint

Despite Iloilo’s strong showing, Bondoc said Cebu still has the country’s largest office footprint outside Metro Manila, with about 1.54 million sq.m. of office stock. The province typically records around 100,000 sq.m. of office transactions annually.

“Cebu still has the biggest office footprint outside Metro Manila,” he said.

Bondoc noted that Cebu and Iloilo will continue competing aggressively for outsourcing investments throughout the year.

“Let’s see, for the remainder of the year, how Iloilo and Cebu perform. In the Visayas and Mindanao, these are two business hubs that really compete against each other when it comes to attracting the major BPM tenants,” he said.

The outsourcing industry remained the biggest source of office demand, accounting for nearly half of provincial office transactions. Government agencies, telecommunications firms, energy companies and manufacturers also contributed to leasing activity.

Cebu office vacancy at 16%

While Cebu’s overall office vacancy rate stood at 16 percent in the first quarter, vacancies were significantly lower in prime business districts, at 12 percent in Cebu Business Park and 13 percent in Cebu IT Park. Bondoc said elevated vacancies are concentrated mainly in secondary office locations, while premier business districts continue to attract tenants.

He said Cebu continues to outperform other regional cities not only in office leasing but also in residential take-up, reinforcing its position as the country’s leading provincial property market.

“As you saw, Cebu continues to stand out in terms of office leasing and residential take-up. Given all these new developments in the pipeline, we are optimistic that Cebu will retain its position because it remains the biggest office and residential market outside Metro Manila,” Bondoc said.

Quality office

To sustain that position, he stressed the need to increase the supply of quality office developments.

Colliers expects about 208,000 sq.m. of new office space to be completed in Metro Cebu between 2026 and 2029 through projects by developers including Ayala Land and Rockwell Land, providing more options for expanding BPM firms, English-as-a-Second-Language schools and government agencies.

Bondoc also dismissed concerns that the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence would significantly weaken office demand, saying Cebu’s market is increasingly driven by higher-value outsourcing companies providing financial, legal, accounting, software engineering, research and AI-enabled services.

Among the major occupiers in Cebu are Assurion, Wells Fargo and NPY, while companies such as Concentrix and Ernst & Young continue expanding in the Philippines.

“These higher-value outsourcing companies will continue to expand and occupy office spaces because these are the types of services that are shielded from the impacts of AI proliferation,” he said.

“They use AI to complement their services, not replace them.”

Redesigning workplaces

He added that many BPM firms are redesigning workplaces with collaborative areas, recreation facilities and wellness amenities to encourage employees to return to onsite work while continuing to sign long-term leases of at least five years.

Across major provincial office markets, vacancy rates ranged from 16 percent to 34 percent. Davao remained the exception with only a 3-percent vacancy rate, reflecting limited office supply despite healthy tenant demand. Iloilo posted a 32-percent vacancy rate following a wave of office completions, while Bacolod registered 34 percent and Cagayan de Oro 22 percent.

Despite growing competition from emerging regional cities, Bondoc said Cebu’s combination of skilled talent, a mature BPM ecosystem and continued infrastructure and property investments should allow it to remain one of the country’s most competitive office markets outside Metro Manila. / KOC