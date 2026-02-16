Cebu Landmasters expands NCR push with new Pasig project

CEBU Landmasters Inc. (CLI) is expanding its partnership with Japan’s NTT UD Asia Pte. Ltd. for a new residential and retail project in Pasig City, marking a stronger move into Metro Manila.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange on Monday, Feb. 16, 2026, the Visayas-Mindanao-based developer said the project will rise along a major Pasig thoroughfare. It will be developed through CLI Luzon Ventures Inc.

The venture combines CLI’s experience in building projects in the Philippines with NTTUDA’s Japanese-inspired development standards. NTTUDA is a subsidiary of NTT Urban Development Corp., the property arm of Japan’s NTT Group.

Eight towers with retail spaces

The multi-phase project is set for launch by the end of 2026. It will feature eight residential towers with integrated retail components.

CLI said the Japanese-inspired condominium project will focus on efficient space planning, sustainable design, and curated amenities. These features aim to improve long-term livability and asset value.

The Pasig development is the second collaboration between CLI and the NTTUD Group. Their first joint project was The Wave Towers, launched in 2024 at Cebu IT Park.

Expanding to the national stage

CLI chairman and chief executive officer Jose Soberano III described the partnership as a key step in the company’s growth as a national developer.

“Building on the success of our first collaboration in Cebu, this Luzon project reflects the deep trust between our organizations and our shared commitment to quality, discipline, and long-term value,” Soberano said. “Through CLI Luzon Ventures, we are bringing our proven execution strengths, together with Japanese-inspired design and development standards, into the highly competitive NCR market.”

NTTUD president and CEO Kou Ikeda said the company was encouraged by CLI’s strong operations and shared values during their first project in Cebu.

“We are very excited to take on a new challenge together in a new area through this project,” Ikeda said. He added that NTTUD will use its experience in Japan and other countries to deliver developments that are closely connected to local communities.

Long-term confidence in PH market

NTTUD is a global real estate developer and a subsidiary of NTT Inc., one of Japan’s largest conglomerates. It has investments in residential, office and mixed-use projects in several countries.

The expanded partnership shows NTTUD’s long-term confidence in the Philippines’ urban growth and housing demand.

Founded in 2003, CLI has completed more than 132 projects in 18 cities nationwide. Its portfolio includes residential, office, hotel, mixed-use and township developments.

The new Pasig project strengthens CLI’s geographic diversification strategy and reinforces its position as one of the country’s fast-growing listed developers. / KOC