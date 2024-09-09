Cebu, Lapu dancesport teams shine in Korea

CEBUANO pride shines again as dancesport teams from Cebu City and Lapu-Lapu City brought home medals from the 2024 Korean Dancesport Organization (KDO) World Cup Open Championship held Sept. 1 in Seoul, South Korea.

The Cebu City dancesport team bagged a total of 11 medals, while the Lapu-Lapu dancesport athletes won 32 golds, 10 silvers, and nine bronze medals.

Cebu City’s medal haul was courtesy of 11-year-old Rosheen Kate Elmido and 13-year-old Chelsea Jen Siarza.

Elmido made an impressive international debut as she secured one gold, three silver medals, and one bronze in the Rumba Under-12 Solo Latin, Solo Chacha Samba, Solo Latin C, Solo Ballroom W, and Solo Waltz Tango.

Before her Korea stint, Elmido has competed and won in several provincial contests, including in Pangasinan, Cagayan de Oro, and the latest in the 3rd Davao Battle of Champions Dancesport Championship last August.

Siarza, on the other hand, clinched three gold medals in the Solo Latin Cha-cha-cha, Rumba, and Jive categories. It was Siarza’s second KDO World Cup Open Dance Championship appearance.

Siarza also secured two silver medals in the Solo Latin Pasa Doble and Solo Standard Waltz and Tango categories and one bronze medal in the Solo Latin Cha-cha-cha and Rumba.

Last year, the teenybopper dominated the Under-12 Solo Samba and Jive Latin events.

The dancesport virtuoso also pocketed a bronze in the solo category in last year’s Negeri Sembilan International Dancesport Championship in Malaysia.

In the same competition, eight dancesport athletes from Lapu-Lapu also showcased their winning prowesses.

They were Jherafel Catagcatag, Elizabeth Joy Bolo, Yunegeh Yulum Ybañez, Mark Reezie Plantar, Thanie Kiesha Ventic, Mishael Jacildo, Ryza Tumalip, and Sophia Mariane Iguianon.

The City Government, through Lapu-Lapu Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, and Congresswoman Cynthia “Cindi” Chan provided the participants financial support for their travel to Korea.

Officials from the Department of Education Lapu-Lapu City Division, meanwhile, extended their gratitude to the City for its support to the youthful dancesport athletes.

Family Support

In an interview with SunStar Cebu on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, the parents of the two prodigies, Elmido and Siarza, expressed their immense pride in their daughters’ recent international achievements.

Roxanne Joy Elmido, mother of Rosheen, said she has witnessed the hard work her 11-year-old daughter put into her dance routines and practices.

“Proud jud kaayo sa tanan… Mao gi suportaan sa tanang competition niya…Maski mo ana ko ayaw lang sa practice, Sheen, grabe pud kaayo nang bataa buyag lang, wa’y kapoy-kapoy sa practice ba naning gyud, (I am really very proud… That’s why we support her in all her competitions… Even when I tell her to take it easy on practice, Sheen is really something else, she never gets tired of practicing, she’s very dedicated),” said Elmido.

Siarza’s mother, who wishes to remain anonymous, said she fully supports her daughter and offered words of encouragement, reminding her to stay focused during competitions.

“Basta ang iyaha mag enjoy siya (og) sayaw. Dili na mag mind og mudaog ba or dili kay ako man na siya ingnan permi na imagine lang gyud niya nag (perform) siya dili mag huna-huna na competition (What’s important is that she enjoys dancing. She doesn’t need to worry about winning or losing. I always tell her to just imagine she’s performing, not competing),” Siarza’s mom said.

She added that she reminds her child to balance her time between dance practice and school.

On Sept. 14 and 15, Siarza is set to compete in the World DanceSport Federation (WDSF) competition at the Waterfront Hotel and Casino in Lahug, Cebu City.

Elmido is also preparing to compete in the Cordillera Dance Festival in Wangal, La Trinidad, Benguet, on Oct. 5 and 6 this year.