Cebu, Lapu-Lapu among ‘top best cities to visit’ in PH

CEBU City and Lapu-Lapu City have been named among the “Best Cities to Visit in the Philippines for 2025” by the World Travel Index (WTI).

Out of more than 140 cities across the Philippines, Cebu City ranked sixth with a score of 72.55 percent, while Lapu-Lapu City placed tenth with 68.09 percent.

Davao City was ranked first, scoring 75.48 percent. It was followed closely by Makati at 73.83 percent. Puerto Princesa ranked third at 73.57 percent, while Dumaguete came fourth at 73.23 percent, followed by Baguio at

72.75 percent.

Iloilo City also landed on the WTI list of best cities to visit, placing seventh with a score of 70.39 percent.

The WTI is a global travel rating platform that ranks countries, cities, and destinations based on various criteria, including affordability, safety, tourism infrastructure, and the popularity of attractions.

Drawing data from over 100 sources, including booking sites and travel databases, the WTI evaluates more than 3,000 cities and 193 countries worldwide.

Its rankings serve as a guide for travelers and industry stakeholders, offering insight into top destinations based on real-time travel data and global trends.

The rankings take into account several factors, including data on overnight stay prices from booking platforms, restaurant and shopping costs, as well as car rental and fuel rates.

The capital city of Manila received a score of 68.43 percent (8th place), while Legazpi City earned 68.31 percent (9th place).

The country has 149 cities, categorized as: five independent component cities, 33 highly urbanized cities, and 111 component cities. / DPC