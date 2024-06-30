Cebu, Lapu-Lapu cities lead separate pride marches to conclude Pride Month 2024

IN a vibrant display of rainbow flags, Cebu and Lapu-Lapu City spearheaded two separate pride marches on Saturday, June 29, 2024, to conclude Pride Month 2024.

Cebu’s LGBTQIA+ Community shines brightly as about 80 barangays and private organizations marched from Sunstar Cebu P. Del Rosario to Plaza Independencia to commemorate Pride Month.

Mae Anne Aguipo, President of the LGBTQIA+ Cebu City Federation, said that the initiative, in partnership with the Cebu City Government, helps cultivate the fighting spirit of the LGBTQIA+ community in fostering inclusivity.

“This is a boosting moment or event for our LGBT community because, for the past decades, we were not recognized by the government. It is just last year that the support of our government is in full force,” said Aguipo.

Aguipo added that more participants joined the march compared to the turnout in 2023, which had only 45 sectors. LGBTQIA+ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, queer, and asexual.

Meanwhile, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong" Chan led a pride walk with barangay captains, private organizations, and the Alive Federation.

Chan highlighted the importance of such initiatives in promoting understanding and acceptance within the community. (DPC)