Cebu launches first LGU-led bus subsidy

THE Cebu Provincial Government on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, signed an agreement with the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) for the rollout of “Tabang Pangbyahe,” making Cebu the first local government unit in the country to implement its own subsidized bus service program.

Provincial Planning and Development Office (PPDO) head Elizar Sabinay Jr. said the initiative was developed through consultations with national agencies and transport stakeholders to address Metro Cebu’s long-standing public transport problems.

“Hopefully, we can start as soon as possible. This is the first local government unit-led net service contracting program in the Philippines that directly addresses commuters’ needs,” Sabinay said.

DOTr Senior Undersecretary Mark Steven Pastor said the program builds on the government’s service contracting initiative launched in 2020 during the pandemic to keep public transport operational.

He said Cebu’s model aims to provide a predictable and reliable system where commuters know when buses will arrive and depart.

“Those who have less in life must have more on the roads. Our priority is for commuters to go from point A to point B at a specific time and with the confidence that public transportation will always be available,” Pastor said.

The program aims to improve the commuter experience in Metro Cebu, where long waiting times and unreliable transport have contributed to increased private vehicle use.

Sabinay said about 70 percent of Metro Cebu’s population depends on public transportation, while only about 10 percent of vehicles

serve commuters.

The program focuses on three objectives: availability, accessibility and reliability. It seeks to reduce waiting times from as long as one hour during peak periods to 15 to 20 minutes.

It will also require participating buses to provide comfortable and safer travel, including a no-standing-passenger policy.

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro said the initiative shows how cooperation among agencies can improve

public services.

LTFRB Chairman Vigor Mendoza said the program puts commuters at the center of transport planning by focusing on efficiency

and convenience.

Under Tabang Pangbyahe, passengers may board and alight only at designated bus stops identified by the PPDO. The pilot routes will cover the northern corridor from Cebu IT Park to Danao City and the southern corridor from the Cebu South Bus Terminal to Simala in Sibonga.

Participating operators must meet service standards, including GPS monitoring connected to a command center, CCTV cameras, sanitation requirements, accessible buses for senior citizens and persons with disabilities, operational air-conditioning and compliance with the no-standing rule.

The DOTr allocated P20 million for the program, which will provide subsidies to participating operators. Procurement is expected to begin immediately, with implementation targeted by the end of June or the first week of July.

Officials said the program could become a model for other local governments nationwide if successful. / April Vince Villacorta & Jhoyenn Sumayan, CNU interns