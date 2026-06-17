Cebu launches first province-led public transport subsidy program

THE Cebu Provincial Government signed on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) for the implementation of “Tabang Pangbyahe.”

Tabang Pangbyahe is a subsidized bus service program aimed at improving public transportation in Metro Cebu.

‎The signing, held at the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT), marked the formal rollout of what provincial officials described as the country's first province-led public transportation subsidy program.

‎Funded through a P20-million allocation from the DOTr, the initiative sought to enhance the commuter experience by providing safer, more reliable and more comfortable bus services while incentivizing participating operators to meet higher service standards.

Present during the signing of the MOA were Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro, LTFRB Chairman Vigor Mendoza II, Mandaue City Lone District Board Member Nilo Seno, DOTr Senior Undersecretary for Road Transportation and Infrastructure Mark Steven Pastor, and LTFRB Board Member Greg Pua Jr. (Jhoyenn Sumayang and April Vince Villacorta, CNU interns)