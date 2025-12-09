Cebu launches Laudate Deum Si’ Tree Park

CEBU Province launched its first Laudate Deum Si’ Tree Park in Barangay Inayagan, City of Naga, on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, as part of Gov. Pamela Baricuatro’s strategy to enhance climate resilience and expand protected green spaces.

A statement from the official page of Cebu Province on Monday, Dec. 8, said that the initiative, led by Governor Baricuatro, which included planting native species like Narra, Agoho, Molave and Cebu Cinnamon, aims to restore ecological balance and serve as a community learning space for environmental stewardship.

It forms part of the Provincial Government’s long-term environmental strategy under Executive Order 56, which designates tree parks planted with native and climate-resilient species to support biodiversity and provide communities with learning spaces for environmental stewardship.

“This park is not just about trees. It is about stewardship. It is about reminding ourselves that we do not own this earth — we are only caretakers. And when we take care of creation, we also take care of our people, our children and the generations to come,” Baricuatro said.

Planting hope

Baricuatro described the launch as timely, following the series of calamities that recently struck Cebu.

“But karon, mas klaro gyud — that this project is more needed than ever. After everything we’ve been through, we are here not just to plant trees, but to plant hope, healing and renewed faith for our people and for our future,” Baricuatro said.

The Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) joined the rollout through its Bayaniyugan Program, providing hybrid coconuts and supporting the tree-planting activity.

Baricuatro thanked PCA officials, Provincial Board members, Vice Gov. Glenn Soco, Capitol personnel, the City Government of Naga, partner agencies and community volunteers for their participation.

“We will never allow development to destroy what gives us life… Cebu will grow responsibly, sustainably, and with deep respect for creation,” she said. / CDF