Cebu launches toilet stop program to improve comfort for tourists

AIMING to enhance the travel experience for both commuters and tourists, Cebu Provincial Board has formalized the Toilet Stop Partnership Program.

During its regular session on Monday, May 25, 2026, the Cebu Provincial Board approved the resolution authored by Board Member Andrei Duterte that outlines a province-led initiative to establish a network of accessible, clean, and properly-maintained restroom facilities across the province through a public-private partnership.

In an interview with the media on Tuesday, May 26, Cebu Provincial Tourism Office head Rowena Montecillo described restroom accessibility as a "perennial" problem affecting both tourism frontliners and visitors across the province.

"It has been a demand, and at least for now, this will be able to address our problem," Montecillo said, acknowledging the long-standing comfort concerns faced by tourism workers and travelers.

Montecillo added that the immediate next step will involve signing of Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with selected private establishments, followed by initial improvements and supplies to make the facilities operational.

Under the proposed non-commercial and non-exclusive arrangement, selected private establishments will open their restroom facilities to tourists and the general public.

The Province will also offer technical guidance on sanitation standards, visitor management, and accessibility compliance to ensure the facilities meet the expectations of local and international travelers.

Montecillo noted that management of the project involves active roles from both the Provincial Engineering and Provincial General Services offices.

She also stated that information regarding the program will be distributed directly to visitors arriving in the province. This effort coincides with the upcoming Tourist Assistant Counters at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA).

Montecillo said this measure will help all types of travelers easily navigate designated Toilet Stop areas and inform them of any applicable usage fees, which she emphasized are crucial for maintenance and cleanliness.

This initiative will settle two counters stationed at Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 that will operate daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., serving as the primary agent for disseminating restroom directories and providing general travel assistance to incoming tourists.

Toilet Stop locations for the North area include: Seaoil Gas Station in Poblacion, Daanbantayan; ARC Fuel in Purok Upo Hagnaya, San Remigio; Shell Gas Station in Dakit, Bogo City; The Bastap Food & Grill in Bastap, Carmen; Shell Gas Station in Hika Poblacion Compostela; Compostela Boardwalk Plaza in Public Market, Boardwalk, Carmen; Shell Gas Station in Labogon, Mandaue City; Shell Gas Station in Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City; and Lapu-Lapu Shrine in Punta Engaño, Lapu-Lapu City.

For the South region, Toilet stop locations include: Vanz Gas Station in Laqunde, Oslob; SOS Ceres Stop in Talaga, Argao; RM Shoppee Gas in Poblacion, Sibonga; Shell Gas Station in South Poblacion, Naga City; Fill It Up in Dakit, Barili; Three L & Sons Gasoline Station in Bonbon, Aloguinsan; JAS Trading & General Merchandise in Luray II, Toledo City; JBY Fuel in Prenza, Balamban; and Shell Gas Station in Robinsons Galleria, Cebu City.

This province-wide initiative stemmed from a directive by Governor Pamela Baricuatro earlier this year to secure reliable public conveniences for commuters.

In a SunStar report on February 16, the Provincial Government agreed to handle initial refurbishments and minor repairs through its Engineering and General Services offices, while the private partners will shoulder long-term facility maintenance.

The program operates independently from the Department of Tourism’s national Tourist Rest Areas. Instead, it serves to complement the province’s own Capitol-funded rest stops, branded as “Hapitanan sa Sugbo,” the first site of which is already operational.

The province originally slated the initial wave of facility upgrades for completion ahead of the peak summer travel rush and the arranged Asean-related international meetings hosted in Cebu this May. (Lucrece Gian Mae Lausa, CNU intern)