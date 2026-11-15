Cebu lawmaker expresses concern over budget cuts

THIRD District of Cebu Representative Karen Garcia has expressed concern over the possibility that lawmakers who voted against the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte may suffer budget cuts in 2027, saying her district has already experienced this in 2026 after she voted “No” to the impeachment.

Garcia said a total of P65.567 million in 2026 allocations remains unreleased as of this year. This includes P12.108 million intended for assistance to barangay frontliners and P53.468 million for educational assistance to students.

She said the funds, if released, would have benefited 6,054 barangay frontliners from 230 barangays and 13,367 students enrolled in universities and state colleges in the Third District of Cebu.

“For the past seven years, this assistance has always been released every October. Our frontliners and our students could count on it. Now November is almost over and there is still nothing. We can only hope that the National Government will still release what is rightfully earmarked for them,” Garcia said.

Data from BetterGov.ph, which compared the National Expenditure Program (NEP) with the version approved by the House of Representatives, showed that the allocation for Cebu's Third District was reduced by P332 million.

This brought Garcia's district allocation down to P222.2 million, making it the district with the smallest budget allocation in the entire province of Cebu.

The Fourth District of Cebu, represented by Representative Sun Shimura, who also voted against the impeachment, experienced a similar budget reduction.

Shimura's district suffered a P304.7-million cut, leaving it with only P264 million in allocations.

Garcia also disclosed that the 2027 budget version for her district contains no road projects, including the maintenance of the Transcentral Highway, which connects Metro Cebu to the municipality of Balamban.

Amid the developments in the congressional budget process, the National Unity Party (NUP) has renewed its appeal for fair allocations in the 2027 national budget.

In a letter addressed to House Committee on Appropriations chairperson Representative Mikaela Angela Suansing, NUP Chairman Ronaldo Puno stressed that public funds should be distributed based on established laws and actual needs, rather than political affiliations.

“Where a road is built, who receives medical assistance, and which student gets a scholarship should depend on law and on need, not on who is in favor,” Puno said.

“When allocations rise or fall with a vote, the budget stops being a plan for the country and becomes a tool for reward and punishment,” he added.

Garcia is a member of the NUP, several of whose members who opposed the impeachment were also reportedly affected by budget cuts in Congress. (AYB)