CEBU Third District Rep. Karen Garcia and Cebu Province Health Consultant Elisse Nicole Catalan exchanged statements on social media over reported deaths and patient-care complaints at the provincial government-run Barili District Hospital.

Garcia emphasized the need to hear grieving families, while Catalan defended the hospital’s personnel and services.

In a statement on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, Garcia called on the Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO) to expedite its investigation into the death of a mother with placenta previa and her unborn child, a separate newborn death, and a patient’s complaint of being refused admission after the hospital’s cut-off time and encountering a lack of complete blood count (CBC) and other laboratory services.

The controversy followed the Nov. 4 death of 24-year-old Angelle Fe Isugan and her baby at Barili District Hospital before a planned transfer to Cebu Provincial Hospital in Carcar.

In a Nov. 17 report by SunStar Cebu, the Provincial Health Office said it was gathering medical records and incident reports to determine whether hospital protocols were followed. PHO Officer I Dr. Jenina Canoy said Barili doctors followed instructions from the Carcar hospital’s obstetrics and gynecology specialist when managing Isugan’s case.

Catalan cites hospital improvements

In response to Garcia, Catalan posted on her Facebook page the same day, presenting figures that showed improvements in staffing and services. She said the hospital’s workforce increased from 58 to 115 personnel under the current provincial administration.

From January to September 2026, the hospital recorded 25,212 admissions and consultations. Its laboratory also shifted to 24-hour operations and had performed 4,960 tests as of Nov. 15.

However, Catalan acknowledged that inpatient bed utilization had reached 124 percent and emergency room utilization 230 percent of capacity.

“Our doctors, nurses, and medical and non-medical staff are doing their best to serve your constituents under these conditions,” Catalan said, adding that she would “personally stand up for them” when they are judged unfairly before facts are established.

Catalan also disclosed that the hospital had not received Medical Assistance for Indigent and Financially Incapacitated Patients (Maifip) allocation since September 2025 and called on Garcia to help address the funding gap.

“Congresswoman, this is your district, too,” Catalan said.

Garcia says focus should remain on families

Garcia later clarified that her concerns were not about hospital statistics but about the families seeking answers over the reported deaths and possible gaps in patient care.

“The issue we hope to address is not simply the number of personnel, consultations, or services available. It is the loss of lives, the questions of grieving families,” Garcia said.

She also maintained that her office had extended assistance to patients and families, including those outside her district, and said the Maifip issue should not divert attention from the patient-care complaints.

“These have nothing to do with Maifip,” she said.

Mayor calls for impartial investigation

Meanwhile, Barili Mayor Pablo John “John-John” Garcia IV called on the IPHO and the provincial government to conduct a “thorough, impartial, and transparent investigation” into the reported incidents.

He also clarified that the municipal government operates the separate Marlon F. Garcia Infirmary, which offers laboratory examinations, X-ray, ultrasound, and 2D echocardiography.

“Every patient deserves proper attention, every family deserves to be heard, and every concern deserves a fair and serious response,” the mayor said.

The IPHO investigation findings were not included in the statements issued by the officials. (CDF)